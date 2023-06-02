Brownfield bucks bestowed in the region will help lay the groundwork for local development projects.
It was recently announced that the Northeastern Vermont Development Association is getting $2 million to apply to brownfield identification and mitigation efforts in the area.
The money is part of a funding allotment from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In his announcement of the funding, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said, “This critical wave of investments is the largest in Brownfields history and will accelerate our work to protect the people and the planet by transforming what was once blight into might.”
In the announcement, Gov. Phil Scott added, “The work done to clean up and revitalize brownfields sites is so important to Vermont because it addresses both our economic and environmental goals,”
The costs of identifying and addressing contaminated soils can hinder development projects, and the NVDA brownfields award is designed to help developers get their projects off the ground.
Half of the money will be available through a Brownfields Assessment Grant. The money will be used to conduct environmental site assessments, prepare cleanup and reuse plans, and conduct community engagement activities.
NVDA Executive Director David Snedeker said assessment funding support comes with the requirement that the project developer will go beyond just studying the soil condition and take the next step toward necessary mitigation.
“We’ll help you, but you actually have to follow through and redevelop the site,” he said.
The NVDA has already identified projects that could benefit from the assessment funds. Among them is Rural Edge’s housing plans for the former Sacred Heart School and convent in Newport.
Other areas identified for assessment assistance are the Kennametal plant in Lyndonville and an area called the Tru-Temper site off Concord Avenue in St. Johnsbury. Assesment funding would be available to any future new owners who commit to reveloping the sites, said Snedeker.
Another million dollars is available through a Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund. It will provide loans and subgrants to support cleanup activities.
Four locations in St. Johnsbury were identified as good candidates for the program. They are the St. Johnsbury Armory property, the empty lot across the street from the Armory owned by Rural Edge, the former E.T. & H.K. Ide property on Bay Street and 560 Railroad St. (two buildings north of the former Walgreens in St. Johnsbury).
Each of the properties have gone through assessments and each have legitimate development plans.
The town intends to convert the Armory on Main Street into its police headquarters and dispatch center.
Rural Edge plans to build an apartment building in the lot across the street that has sat vacant since a 2009 fire destroyed multiple buildings there.
Zion Growers (Brandon McFarlane, CEO, and Travis Samuels, COO) bought the Ide property in December 2021 from the Ide family, represented by Tim Ide, of Danville. The plan is to use convert the site into an industrial hemp processing facility.
An environmental site assessment already done there determined the presence of contaminants.
“If they are in need of funding to actually do the clean-up, we’ll have that money available for them as a low-interest loan,” said Snedeker.
The Northern Forest Center purchased the property at 560 Railroad St. last November. Built in 1900 to serve as a hotel, the building has been repurposed over the years. The forest center plans to construct nine 1 to 3-bedroom apartments and two commercial spaces within the building.
Snedeker said projects that will bring new housing to the communities are especially important these days. “Housing is a huge need,” he said.
The EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995. Information provided in its recent announcement of local funding notes that the program since inception has provided nearly $2.37 billion in grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse.
“EPA’s investments in addressing brownfields sites have leveraged more than $36 billion in cleanup and redevelopment,” the announcement notes. “Over the years, the relatively small investment of federal funding has leveraged, from both public and private sources, nearly 260,000 jobs.”
