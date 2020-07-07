Epidemic In A Pandemic: Opioid Crisis Exacerbated By Virus Response

New Hampshire appeared to be making headway on opioid abuse.
Then COVID-19 struck.
Those enrolled in drug and mental health treatment programs were cut off from services when the pandemic hit. They could not meet with counselors or groups because of orders to stay home, maintain social distance, and avoid large gatherings.
They have struggled without in-person services, and drug deaths in the state are up.
“The face-to-face, the connection, that is what is so important in recovery,” said DJ Johnson of The Family Resource Center in Gorham, who believes a client’s recent suicide was linked to pandemic-related loneliness. “He was really, really isolated. Since then I do as much as I can with trying to get out there and at least talking to and seeing people. As someone in recovery myself, I’d probably be lost if I didn’t have people, I really would.”
Johnson joined a half-dozen mental health and substance abuse professionals from across the state Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on Tuesday with Sen. Maggie Hassan, who called the opioid crisis “an epidemic in a pandemic.”
New Hampshire overdose deaths increased 300 percent over a five-year period and peaked at 490 in 2017. After two years of decline, they are poised to rise again due to pandemic-fueled drug use.
“I appreciate that right now, in the midst of a pandemic, a challenge that was already a really significant and difficult one has been made that much harder,” Hassan said.
Those in the industry described a growing statewide problem.
Nina DeMarco of Amoskeag Health in Manchester reported that “our patients’ overall health is declining — mental health, substance use, physical health, all of that — since the pandemic started.”
According to DeMarco, social distance makes it tough to properly treat clients. Telemedicine cannot replicate her organization’s integrated, team approach.
“We’re used to sitting in a room together — providers, clinicians, [certified recovery support workers], nurses — being able to communicate, being able to work on a patients treatment plan right then and there,” said DeMarco. “Since we’ve had to social distance and whatnot, we haven’t been able to do that, and it’s made it more difficult.”
“We have seen it impact our patients for sure,” she said.
PANDEMIC CHALLENGES
The pandemic has strained the substance use and mental health treatment industry.
In a survey conducted by non-profit New Futures of Concord, 83 percent of substance abuse recovery programs had experienced a significant financial hardship, averaging $23,000 in billing losses from March through May.
“Twenty-three thousand dollars may not sound like a lot but it does represent a significant loss for a very fragile provider system,” said Michelle Merritt, President and CEO of New Futures, “These drops may have hindered their ability to sustain their operations and has resulted in temporary layoffs, closures, hiring freezes and in some cases permanent layoffs.”
Merritt added that 45 percent haven’t received federal aid to offset losses.
“Some of these hits to New Hampshire’s substance use disorder system are going to take, frankly, years to rebuild and it’s going to treatment capacity,” Merritt said.
That means New Hampshire’s recovery system has less capacity — while need continues to grow because of the pandemic.
Since March, overdoes deaths have increased 30 percent from last year. Meanwhile liquor sales are up 15 percent.
“We already know that there are unique stressors to COVID-19: Fear, anxiety, loss of a loved one, grief, job loss, social isolation, the list goes on. And that often contributes to heightened rates of substance use disorder and mental illness in the general population. And we are already seeing this play out in New Hampshire,” Merritt said. “So there are people across the state who are still suffering, who are going to continue to suffer.”
RISK FOR MOTHERS
Mothers coping with addiction face unique challenges during the pandemic.
“The impact of COVID-19 is particularly hard for pregnant and parenting women with substance use disorders. This is a highly vulnerable population both economically and socially,” said Daisy Goodman of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Moms in Recovery Program, Lebanon.
Goodman said close to 90 percent of those enrolled in Moms In Recovery are unemployed (up from 50 percent before the pandemic) and they face higher risks for eviction, homelessness and food insecurity.
Those stresses — and others — place women at greater risk for relapse and family violence.
“The stay at home orders have not been positive for women. Family stress due to isolation, untreated mental health needs, and other stressors have increased the already high rates of family violence, both intimate partner violence and child abuse. And isolation also increases the risk of escalation and the inability to get away,” Goodman said.
Even before the pandemic, overdoses were already a leading cause of maternal death in New Hampshire.
Now there’s concern the problem could worsen.
“Frankly we’re terrified what this is going to look like moving forward,” she said.
TECHNOLOGY LIMITS
Recovery centers have attempted to maintain contact through telemedicine solutions, using video conference software like Zoom.
Those solutions have limits. Some clients lack the technology to access video calls and register for social services. Others lack the privacy to discuss their situation openly with counselors.
“The decrease in in-person visits has decreased our ability to screen and intervene for relapse and for family violence,” said Goodman.
Goodman suggested various steps to improving access to tele-health.
“We must address the issues of equity in tele-health by continuing reimbursement for audio only tele-health, to a avoid worsening disparities when women can’t participate in video tele-health,” Goodman said. “And then subsidizing cell phones and data for low income women. We have a pilot [program] at Dartmouth-Hitchcock where we’re doing this right now with a small internal brand and it’s already making a difference.”
“Long term I would hope the federal government will rapidly and meaningfully support expansion of low-cost broadband to remote rural areas.”
Hassan said she is pushing for expanded broadband access in a new COVID-19 relief package.
SIMPLE THINGS
Looking at patients at Amoskeag Health, DeMarco said the state needed to focus on basic needs first and foremost.
“When it comes to substance use and mental health, the foundation starts at food, shelter, phone service, those types of things,” she said. “If we’re seeing patients losing their housing or not having enough food, they’re not going to be able to treat their mental health or substance abuse.”
She also pointed to a need for additional staffing, in order to alleviate the burden on staff during the pandemic.
“Provider burnout has been extremely high since the pandemic has started,” DeMarco said. “I can speak on behalf of myself and some of the clinicians that I work with, it’s been tough for us as clinicians. We don’t always practice what we preach, we try and educate our patients to take care of themselves and do something for their self care every single day, but as clinicians a lot of our time and priority is spent trying to care for our patients, and sometimes we forget to do it for ourselves.”
Meanwhile at The Family Resource Center, Johnson and others are making efforts to re-establish face-to-face contact with clients, with the appropriate social distance and public health precautions in place.
“In the North Country we’re spread out as everybody knows, so it’s nice we can finally get out there, because for a while there we couldn’t even get out to see them,” Johnson said. “Now we at least can travel to see a lot of them. They are struggling with substance use. But it’s starting to get a lot better.”
