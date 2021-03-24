When it comes to the condition of dirt roads in town, the St. Johnsbury Department of Public Works will be unable to “make the grade” for a few days.
Mechanical issues with the town’s grader have sidelined the equipment for a few days. Parts have been ordered, and repairs are expected to be completed either Friday or Monday.
The highway crew offered an apology for the break-down, stating they recognize the need these days for grading to be done on dirt roads.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, especially for those that live on the dirt roads,” stated the highway crew.
