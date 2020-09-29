ER Patient Accused Of Punching NVRH Nurse In The Face

A patient at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury has been accused of assaulting two nurses and an Emergency Medical Technician while being treated in the NVRH Emergency Room in June.

Nicole Rivet, 27, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to misdemeanor charges of simple assault with fluids and two counts of simple assault on a protected professional and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.

