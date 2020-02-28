Eric Jackson Stops Trial With Guilty Plea

Eric Jackson is wheeled out of Caledonia County Superior Court by Capt. Steve Bunnell of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department and defense attorney David Sleigh in June, 2015. (File photo)

Eric D. Jackson was supposed start his criminal trial Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

But just before it started, the trial was cancelled after Jackson, who was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2014, opted to enter a guilty plea Thursday. Jackson will now have his fate decided at a contested sentencing hearing to be scheduled.

