ST. JOHNSBURY — The town is working with the Caledonia County Conservation District (CCCD) to address erosion concerns along Almshouse Road near Leonard Field and the Town Garage.
The area was flagged in the Town of St. Johnsbury’s Stormwater Master Plan for problematic erosion from stormwater across more than two acres of gravel surfaces including Almshouse Road, and parking areas for Leonard Field.
“During rain events, there is a significant amount of erosion in multiple locations, accumulated sediment, and gully erosion down the streambank to the Moose River and washing into Concord Avenue,” District Manager Emily Finnegan said. “The access road to the town forest is also a part of the project.”
The CCCD received a grant from the state’s Clean Water Initiative, managed through a block grant coordinated by the Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission, to prepare a design for the project area. The design will manage stormwater and control erosion by siting stormwater practices that collect sediment and infiltrate water to minimize runoff. The CCCD will be working with the Town of St. Johnsbury to raise funds and install the project, Finnegan said.
For more information on this or other projects from the Town of St. Johnsbury’s Stormwater Master Plan, contact Finnegan at (802) 424-3149 or emily.finnegan@vt.nacdnet.net.
