It looks like escaped inmate Shannon Edwards didn’t get very far after he climbed over a 14-foot-tall, razor-topped security fence at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury last week.

Edwards, 35, was found by a corrections officer just after 7 a.m. Monday lying near a culvert in the woods near the Route 5 facility and suffering from multiple injuries.

