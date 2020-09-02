An inmate who escaped from Northeast Regional Correctional Complex (NECC) in July had been previously accused in connection with the smuggling of drugs into the facility.

Shannon F. Edwards, 35, of Waterbury Center, climbed over a fence in the middle of the night at the work camp section of the Route 5 complex, but was found three days later in the nearby woods suffering from serious injuries. Edwards is now facing a criminal charge of felony escape and if convicted could face a sentence of up to 10 more years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

