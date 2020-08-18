A Lyndonville man who escaped from police custody through a bathroom window at the Caledonia County Courthouse last week has been charged with felony escape and held for lack of $25,000 bail.

Travis Johnson, 33, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Tuesday to the charge, and if convicted faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Judge Michael J. Harris set the bail and conditions of release subjecting Johnson to a curfew at a court-approved residence if he makes bail.

