An Essex County man was arraigned on criminal charges in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday.
According to State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski, the defendant, Robert J. Shaw III, 34, of Lunenberg, already has an extensive criminal record in Essex County.
“He does have quite a record,” said Zaleski. “Three failures to appear, he’s got ten felony convictions on his record and ten violations of probation.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Shaw pleaded not guilty on Monday to misdemeanor charges of violating conditions of release and DUI #2 Drug or Both.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then set conditions of release but Shaw is already being held for unrelated reasons at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Shaw is accused of driving under the influence of drugs on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Oct. 21, 2022, and 9:36 p.m.
“I stopped a Nissan Altima near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury for an observed motor vehicle violation,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “Shaw was later arrested for suspicion of DUI Drugs based on observations made by myself and Cpl. Steven Hartwell.”
Ofc. Gerrish said a blood sample was taken from Shaw and sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory and that the results showed Shaw had Fentanyl, Norfentanyl and Benzoylecgonine in his system.
“Benzoylecgonine is a metabolite of cocaine,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “Cocaine and fentanyl are regulated drugs in the State of Vermont.”
Shaw faces a possible sentence of over two years in prison and $2500 in fines
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.