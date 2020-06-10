An Essex County man was arrested after being accused of trying to strangle an alleged victim early Wednesday morning.
James M. Hollenback, 35, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court Wednesday to felony charges of 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction, domestic assault - prior conviction and aggravated 1st degree domestic assault.
Essex Superior Court
Judge Michael J. Harris ordered Hollenback held without bail.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces, the alleged assault in Lunenburg was reported by the alleged victim at 12:20 a.m. on June 10.
The alleged victim told police the alleged assault occurred while the two were arguing about the alleged victim’s ex-husband.
“{Alleged victim} noted that Hollneback was also drinking all day,” wrote Garces in his report. ” The alleged victim stated that during this argument he threatened to punch her and kill her. The alleged victim stated that Hollenback cornered her in the kitchen put his hands around her throat… the alleged victim stated he put his hands around her throat again and threatened to throw her down the stairs.”
Hollenback told police that he had argued with the alleged victim but denied putting his hands on her.
A records check by police showed Hollenback has a prior conviction for domestic assault in 2011 and a prior conviction for conviction for violation of an abuse prevention order in 2015. Both prior convictions were in Caledonia County.
If convicted of all three charges Hollenback faces a possible sentence of 25 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.
