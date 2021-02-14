GUILDHALL — A former Lunenburg man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Guildhall to being part of an attempt to flee from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and later providing false information to investigators, court records show.
Keith R. Cabral, 36, is facing up to 7 years in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted on a felony charge of accessory after the fact in helping Steven Blaisdell, 30, elude Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby on Thursday night, records indicate.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi also charged Cabral with false information to Colby in an effort to deflect the criminal investigation away from Blaisdell, also formerly of Lunenburg. The misdemeanor count carries up to a one-year prison term and a $1,000 fine, Illuzzi said in court papers.
Judge Michael Harris ordered Cabral held at the prison in St. Johnsbury after a lengthy arraignment and bail hearing late Friday afternoon. Bail was set at $2,500 bail during the hearing, which included testimony from Cabral’s father.
Sheriff Colby said New Hampshire authorities were trying to pursue a stolen car headed from Dalton into Vermont late Thursday night. Colby, who was part of a three-member special enforcement effort by his department, said he was patrolling in Lunenburg when he spotted the stolen car. Colby said he initially pulled in behind the wanted vehicle on U.S. Route 2 and activated the blue lights in his marked sheriff’s cruiser.
When the suspect car eventually stopped, Colby, who said he was in uniform, reported he pulled up alongside and cranked down his passenger side window to speak to the driver, who was later recognized as Blaisdell, court papers show. Blaisdell was told multiple times to shut off the engine, but the driver squeezed his car between the cruiser and guardrail and sped off, reaching speeds of in excess of 90 miles per hour, Colby said. The wanted vehicle later turned onto Vermont 102.
The vehicle passed one car and eventually disappeared near Grandy Road. Colby searched for it and eventually doubled back to meet up with one of two deputy sheriffs, who also had responded. Colby said he eventually saw tracks that led to a driveway on Fellows Road and found the car with only one person in it – Cabral.
Deputy Sheriff Eric Engel took Cabral into custody. Cabral initially maintained he had been alone, but later claimed he did not know the driver. He also denied that Eddie Tillson was the front seat passenger, which also proved to be untrue, Colby’s affidavit said.
Littleton Police brought the owner of the car to the scene and she reported that she had not provided authorization for anybody to use her car at the time it was taken, Colby said.
Blaisdell and Jillson are both known by law enforcement to be users of illicit drugs, Colby’s affidavit said.
The car owner also later provided investigators with a video from her residence that showed Blaisdell, Jillson and Cabral all together apparently using drugs in her kitchen and then leaving in her vehicle, Colby said.
Cabral had been living with his father in Conway, N.H. until earlier in the month, but said he was now homeless, Colby noted.
The sheriff said the case at the end of the special enforcement detail made for a long work shift – about 28 hours. He said he, Engel and Deputy Sheriff Matt Little completed all the investigation about the traffic stop and stolen car and filled out the paperwork for the criminal charges, had them reviewed with Illuzzi, held Cabral for the late afternoon arraignment and then lodged him at St. Johnsbury that evening before going home.
He said the investigation into the case is continuing.
