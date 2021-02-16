While state officials struck a mostly optimistic tone during Tuesday’s media briefing about the pandemic, they referenced recent cases in Essex County as being a point of potential concern once again.
In addition, according to the Health Department dashboard, Essex County has now suffered its first COVID-19 related death.
“The favorable COVID-19 trends continue nationally, regionally and also here in Vermont,” said DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who leads the state’s data analysis and modeling team.
Pieciak noted new cases and deaths are down significantly since the peak following the holidays and forecasts also suggest a gradual reduction in future cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“It is worth mentioning that we are seeing improvement in both Bennington and Rutland counties,” said Pieciak. “However at the same time both Franklin and now Essex counties are now more clearly standing out as having a disproportionately high number of cases. Again everyone in Vermont should be vigilant and take public health guidelines seriously.”
Details on the Essex County resident who died, in terms of age, gender and other demographic details, are not yet available, indicated the Health Department, as the death occurred out of state and the Health Department was only just informed of the death and await further details, said Public Health Information Officer Ben Truman.
During the media briefing, Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said while Essex County has popped onto their radar as being a potential area of concern, the low population in the county means relatively few new cases can skew the data and fall just as quickly as it rises.
Essex County has seen 24 new cases in the last 2 weeks, pushing it on a per capita basis to 3rd highest in the state for recent cases and joining only Franklin for counties that are trending up in new cases week over week.
Levine said there are no specific outbreaks that would account for the recent rise in Essex County.
“We are always cautious when we look at the Essex County data, mainly because of the small numbers that we are dealing with, and you affect the impact of the curve with not too many cases. … I don’t want to blow it out of proportion but of course we are still looking at it with concern.”
Levine referenced the past time Essex County stood out for having a high number of recent cases and how those numbers dropped. He said if the situation persists state officials would consider meeting with local officials again to find ways to reach Essex County residents and ensure prevention strategies were being implemented.
While Essex County has added 24 cases in the last 2 weeks, Orleans has added 30 cases and Caledonia County has added 47 cases. The regional total now stands at 942 cases and the region’s rolling 7-day average is just above 5 new cases per day.
Vaccinations
Gov. Phil Scott, who participated in a call with the nation’s governors and federal officials prior to the media briefing, said the governors were again informed that vaccine deliveries would increase in the coming weeks through several channels, including more doses sent to the states, as well as through a program between the federal government and pharmacies and Federally Qualified Health Centers.
Recent vaccination clinics in the Northeast Kingdom have helped close the gap in terms of vaccination rates for those over 75 as well as percentage of total population.
Since the start of the vaccination efforts, Essex County had trailed the statewide average by almost 50% but in the last week that margin has narrowed. As of Tuesday morning, 14% of all Vermonters had received at least 1 vaccine dose. In Essex County that rate was 11.3% with 594 people vaccinated. Orleans was at 11.6% with 2,609 people vaccinated. Caledonia County matched the statewide average at 14% with 3,494 people vaccinated.
State officials announced Tuesday that over 18,800 people in the 70+ age band, about 57% of the total number of people in the age band, had registered for a vaccine appointment within the day of registrations being opened. Some in the group were able to receive appointments this week.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said he would expect registrations and vaccinations to go quickly on the 70-74 age group and anticipated registrations for the 65-69 age group would be announced and possibly open within a couple of weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.