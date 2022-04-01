The Essex County Sheriff’s Department has uncovered a Caribbean telephone scam that bilked a 78-year-old woman out of thousands of dollars.
The sheriffs have also arrested the scammer’s alleged Vermont accomplice and found other Vermont victims of what is known as the “Publishers Clearing House” Scam.
That’s according to court documents filed in support of a criminal charge of felony false pretenses against Joann Davio, 72, of Milton, Vt. Davio pleaded not guilty to the charge in Essex Superior Court on March 15 and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Investigators say Davio would collect checks from victims of the scam, purchase gift cards with the money and then give the card information to a suspect operating from the Island Nation of Jamaica identified as “J. Carter” - who would then redeem the cards.
“Davio acted as a ‘Money Mule’ for this scheme and admitted knowing what she was doing was wrong,” wrote Essex County Deputy Sherriff Matthew Thomas in his report.
In October of 2021, the sheriffs were contacted by Essex County resident Theresa Racine, 78, who advised she had been a victim of fraud by phone.
“Racine had received phone calls from multiple people alleging to be from the Publishers Clearing House telling her that she has won 2.5 million dollars,” wrote Deputy Thomas in his report. “The callers have told her that to qualify to receive her money she needed to buy ‘tickets’ which are prepaid debit cards, and then give all the information to the caller over the phone. The callers also had Racine send them a check for $3,000 via mail to Davio.”
Police said the caller told Racine this money was to “pay a bill” for Racine and that the same caller asked Racine to send them a $1500 check to pay the Vermont tax on her winnings - which Racine did not send.
“The callers have instructed Racine to destroy her receipts,” wrote Deputy Thomas. “The callers also asked Racine when her social security check is going to come in. Racine has spent in excess of thousands of dollars between August of 2021 and October of 2021 on these cards and checks. Racine advised the caller goes by the name of James or Jim Carter.”
Police tracked the caller’s phone number to an IP address in the country of Jamaica and tracked the check to Davio’s Milton residence where they executed a search warrant on Feb. 11.
“During the search the Sheriff‘s Department was able to recover evidence relating to Racine such as two Visa Gift cards as well as stationary matching Racine‘s stationery, and a USPS Priority Mail Express Slip from Racine,” wrote Deputy Thomas. “The stationary was wrapped around the gift cards inside an envelope.”
The Essex Sheriffs said they also recovered evidence identifying multiple other victims of fraud where money was sent to Davio including an uncashed check for $6,700 dollars sent from a woman in Springfield, Vt., to Davio in February.
Davio told police she has been doing this since August of 2021, that she didn’t keep any of the money for herself and that she too was scammed by J. Carter
“Around early August 2021 Davio received a call telling her she had won Publishers Clearing House and would receive 2 million dollars and 2022 Mercedes Benz,” wrote Deputy Thomas. “Davio then started receiving money and checks from other victims to turn into gift cards. Davio was then told to call J. Carter to give him the numbers from the gift cards.”
Davio faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison and $2,000 in fines if convicted.
Police say the investigation into “J. Carter” continues.
