Essex County Suspect Also Charged With Assault On Woman In Windham County

A Concord man pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Thursday to assaulting his girlfriend’s mother.
David A. Dupuis, 42, was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
But Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi noted during the arraignment that Dupuis was already under conditions of release in Windham County for a similar case in which he allegedly assaulted another woman in her car.
Dupuis was charged in Essex County with domestic assault, violating conditions of release and interference with access to emergency services following an incident at a residence on Oregon Road on the evening of Feb. 7.
Essex Superior Court
Vermont State Police say Dupuis caused serious bodily injury to a 56-year-old woman by choking her to the point where she almost lost consciousness and also threatened to kill her.
Dupuis is also charged with breaking the woman’s cell phone when she was attempting to call for help following the assault.
The violation of conditions of release charge against Dupuis comes from his Windham County case where he was ordered not to engage in criminal behavior after being arrested and arraigned.
“I would direct the court’s attention to a Windham unit criminal docket,” said State’s Attorney Illuzzi in court on Thursday. “A charge of domestic assault and reckless endangerment.”
According to Windham County court documents, Dupuis was given a ride in the town of Grafton on Sept. 4, 2022, by his ex-girlfriend.
But when he got into the car he allegedly started yelling at her for not returning his text messages. The argument continued with the 39-year-old woman until Dupuis allegedly hit her multiple times in the head with a baseball cap leaving a “bluish” mark near her right eye, said police.
Then the alleged Windham assault continued.
“The Defendant placed his hand on (her) chin and pushed her head back into her headrest while she was driving,” wrote Windham County Tpr. Brandon Groh in his report. “This caused her to begin to lose sight of the road and again fear that she would go off the road…”
Once they arrived at their destination, Dupuis allegedly pushed the woman to the ground twice, according to the report.
The alleged victim told police that Dupuis has a history of drug and alcohol abuse and has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and personality disorder.
Dupuis faces a possible sentence of over five years in prison and $17,000 in fines on both the Essex and Windham County charges.
In addition, court records indicate that the alleged victim in the Essex County case is still facing a pending 2020 criminal charge of felony aggravated assault with a weapon.
She remains accused of being armed with a knife and threatening to kill another woman and to “cut her all up” while waving the knife.
The alleged victim in the Essex County case still faces a possible sentence of five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
