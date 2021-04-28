Essex County Towns Offer Green Up Day Details

ESSEX COUNTY — Here are Green Up Day details on towns in Essex County, with phone numbers for further information.
Bloomfield: Green Up bags available at town clerk’s office. Bring full bags to Jeffer’s Gravel Pit, across from the state shed. For more information call 962-5191.
Brighton & Island Pond: Green Up bags will be available at Gervais Ace Hardware and the Hearth and Home Country Store. Bring full bags to the dumpster behind town hall, do not leave on roadsides. For more information call 723-0470.
Brunswick: Call 962-5514.
Canaan: Pick up Green Up bags at Ward Memorial Library. Leave full bags on the side of the road, or ask Sharon Ellingwood White where to bring them. For more information call 266-7135.
Concord: Green Up bags will be available at the town clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides. For more information call 695-2910.
East Haven: Meet at the Community Building at 10 a.m. for Green Up bags and routes. Lunch will be provided for all volunteers. Leave full bags on roadsides or bring to the Community Building, next to the recycling center in East Haven. For more information call 467-3772.
Granby: Meet at the Bunnell’s at 9 a.m. Hot dogs, chips, and cookies will be at the town hall at noon for volunteers. For more information call 328-2191.
Guildhall: Green Up bags will be available at town clerk’s office. Bring full bags back to town office. For more information call 676-3797.
Lemington: Call 277-4814.
Lunenburg: Pick up Green Up bags at the town office. Bring full bags to transfer station or leave on roadsides. For more information call 892-5959.
Maidstone: Green Up bags will be available at the town clerk’s office. Leave full bags along Route 102 or roadside along Lake Maidstone. For more information call 676-3210.
Norton: Green Up bags available at the town office. Bring full bags to the recycling center, 249 Route 114 south. Please do not leave on roadsides. For more information call 882-9935.
Victory: Green Up bags are available ahead of time by calling the coordinator or town clerk. Breakfast and lunch always provided. For more information call 328-3520.
United Towns & Gores: Coordinating the towns of Averill, Avery’s Gore, Lewis, Ferdinand, Warren Gore, Warner’s Grant. Green Up bags will be available at the UTG office. Bring full bags to UTG office. For more information call 723-5900.
