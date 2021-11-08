Essex County Trials To Be Heard By Caledonia County Juries

Essex County criminal defendants will not be judged by a jury of their peers.
They will instead by judged by residents of Caledonia County.
That’s according to Judge Timothy B. Tomasi during a pre-trial discussion he had with defense attorney Dan Sedon of Chelsea on Monday.
Essex Superior Court
“Are Essex County cases getting tried in Caledonia or in Guildhall?” asked Sedon as he discussed the upcoming trial of his client, aggravated assault suspect Garrite Belanger, 30, of North Stratford, N.H.
Judge Tomasi responded that Essex County trials will be held at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury due to the closure of the Essex County Courthouse in Guildhall due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“For those cases, is the jury pool drawn from Essex exclusively?” asked Attorney Sedon.
“They’ve been drawn from Caledonia,” responded the judge.
“Any from Essex?” asked Sedon
“Not so far,” said the judge.
Attorney Sedon, who seemed surprised by the news, then told the court he would likely oppose the court’s plan to draw jury pools that didn’t include any citizens from the defendant’s home county. Sedon also asked if Essex County cases have already occurred in Caledonia Court.
“I don’t know if we’ve actually tried one or not, ” said Judge Tomasi, who was assigned to the St. Johnsbury bench in September. “But we’ve had them on the list and they resolved at the doorstep, I’d say.”
The judge said Orleans County trials are also being scheduled for St. Johnsbury.
Belanger has been accused of badly beating a man in 2019 at a New Year’s Eve party held in Bloomfield.
According to court documents, the alleged victim in the case, Dominic Gilbert, 37, of Colebrook, N.H. was so badly injured that Gilbert needed to be treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Judge Tomasi presides over both Caledonia and Essex Superior Courts. The St. Johnsbury courthouse is the only courthouse in the Northeast Kingdom allowed to have jury trials since the start of the pandemic.
If convicted of the charge, Belanger faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
