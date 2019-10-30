Essex Man Arrested For DUI In St. Johnsbury

Jayme Roberts, a 57-year-old Essex resident, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Oct. 14 in St. Johnsbury. Roberts was located by troopers after Vermont State Police received a report of an impaired driver at St. Johnsbury Center.
Through an investigation, Roberts was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Nov. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.