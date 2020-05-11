A Lunenburg man convicted five months ago of domestic assault has been accused of doing it again over the weekend.
Jeffrey F. Doner, 55, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court Monday to felony 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and was ordered held without bail by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Essex Superior Court
Doner is now in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Judge Harris also set conditions of release ordering Doner to remain 300 feet from his alleged victim , her residence, vehicle and place of employment.
According to an affidavit filed by Essex County Deputy Sheriff Eric Engel, Jeffrey Doner punched and kicked his alleged victim on Sunday..
“Mr. Doner and {alleged victim} are known to me and I have responded to the residence for a family fight in the past,” wrote Deputy Engel in his report. “Both parties advised that a fight had occurred in the home starting in the bedroom and had become physical. Mr. Doner advised that his {alleged victim} had been in the room calling him names and when he asked her to leave she did not which led to a physical altercation.”
The alleged victim provided police with a more detailed account of the altercation.
“{Alleged victim} reported that Mr. Doner wanted her to leave the room but she didn’t leave fast enough for him that he punched her in the mouth,” wrote Deputy Engel. “{Alleged victim} reported that Mr. Doner kicked her and knocked her down. {Alleged victim} reported that he did this when she was trying to gather her things and then grabbed her by the ankles and dragged her out the door.”
Police said the alleged victim had a bruise on her chin and Jeffrey Doner had a bruise on his eye.
“Mr. Doner advised that {alleged victim} had struck him the previously on another day,” wrote Deputy Engel.
Police say Jeffrey Doner has a prior conviction in November of 2019 for domestic assault on the alleged victim and is currently on probation for that conviction.
If convicted of the new charge Jeffrey Doner faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
