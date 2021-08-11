Essex Man Charged With Felony ‘Maiming’ After Alleged Eye Gouging Incident

A Canaan man is facing a possible life sentence after being accused of beating a 30-year-old woman with a box fan and attempting to gouge her eyes out early Wednesday.
Scott Barr, 30, has pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and felony “maiming.”
Essex Superior Court
Judge Mary Morrissey ordered Barr held without bail pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing at the request of Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
“The affidavit is replete with a history of escalating violence toward the victim,” said Illuzzi in his argument. “There’s also evidence of unlawful restraint and interference with access to emergency services…”
Vermont State Police say that when they arrived at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H. to interview the alleged victim they found her suffering from horrific injuries.
“(Her) eyes had deep lacerations under her eyeballs that continued to bleed throughout the interview,” wrote VSP Tpr. Anthony Rice in his report. “(Her) eyes and cheekbones were the size of softballs…While (she) was being cared for by the nurses, she was continually wincing in pain due to the nurses cleaning the blood off and finding more lacerations behind her ear, inside her ear, on her face and under her eyeballs.”
According to court documents, state police were called to 355 Route 253 in Canaan at 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report that Barr had assaulted the alleged victim so severely she could no longer see.
Family members told investigators that after the assault the alleged victim’s eyes were swollen shut and “gushing blood,” according to the report.
State police arrested Barr at the residence just after 3 a.m.
The alleged victim told police the assault began as she and Barr were arguing and that he started by strangling her from behind with one arm and covering her mouth so she couldn’t breath until she almost lost consciousness.
According to the report, Barr then pinned the alleged victim on the floor so she couldn’t move and repeatedly head-butted her face and then repeatedly struck her in the face with a box fan.
Then came the alleged maiming incident with Barr digging his finger inside her left eye socket.
“He put his finger behind my eyeball and he pulled and tried to do the other one but couldn’t,” said the alleged victim, according to police.
The alleged victim also told investigators that it was not the first time she had been beaten and threatened by Barr.
“He said he would choke her to death, bury her, beat her to death,” wrote Tpr. Rice. “
Barr is being represented by Lyndonville defense attorney Laura Wilson.
