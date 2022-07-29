Essex-Orleans Rep. Candidates Square Off for Republican Nomination

Orleans-1 Representative Larry Labor, of Morgan, and Erin Testut, of Brighton, are squaring off for the Essex-Orleans Representative Republican candidacy in the August 9 Primary.
Voters from Averill, Avery’s, Brighton, Canaan, Lemington, Lewis, Norton, Warner’s, Warren’s, Charleston, Holland and Morgan that select a Republican ballot can vote between the two candidates in the Primary. Some votes have already been cast from voters that requested a ballot through the mail.
Labor is a life-long Vermonter and was born in Newport. A 1967 grad of the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, Labor spent 43 years at North Country Hospital, serving as Director of Pharmacy and then Vice President of Professional Services for 17 of those years.
Labor was on the Vermont Board of Pharmacy for seven years — one year as the board’s Chair — and was President of the Vermont Society of Hospital Pharmacists.
Last December, he was appointed by Governor Phil Scott as a representative following the resignation of Rep. Lynn Batchelor.
“I choose to run because my time in the 2022 legislative session was informative and because of my experience as a community leader,” Labor said.
In 2009, he was elected to the Morgan select board and has held the position since. Labor was instrumental in converting the town’s closed elementary school into NFI Turning Points, which is a facility that transitions children with learning disabilities and disciplinary issues, enabling them to return to integrated school systems.
“I consider myself a fiscally conservative republican and am proud to serve in this capacity,” Labor said. He added that his values as a politician include loyalty to his constituents, critical thinking and evaluation of new proposals.
The top three priorities that he hopes to address are rising health care costs, affordable housing and access to food, inflation and fuel costs which Labor believes should all be investigated with the view of energy consumption and infrastructure.
“[We need to] build-out,” he said. “I am pursuing this path because I feel there is a need for change in our state’s legislative direction. I support agendas which are beneficial to our remote, rural area.”
After discussions with people within the district that he hopes to represent, Labor believes they are most concerned with economic security, infrastructure repair and development to support climate change with regards to electric supply and heating cost increases. Other concerns include water quality, educational costs borne by higher property taxes, limited broadband in remote areas, transportation and rental property availability.
If elected, Labor intends to represent his constituents and fight to solve the issues that concern them. He would also place a premium on the diminishing agriculture in the North East Kingdom which is a result of small farms struggling financially.
“Forest management and sustainable harvesting need to be part of our education curriculum, especially to bring silviculture [the practice of controlling the growth, composition and quality of forests] to the forefront, as well as to protect our surface water quality,” Labor said.
Labor’s personal hobbies echo this agenda, and include woodworking, managing his woodlot, silviculture to preserve water quality and sustainable forestry growth.
Erin Testut, a Brighton resident, will be Labor’s competition in the Republican Primary. Testut denied an interview when reached out to by the Caledonian-Record.
“No comments for the Caledonian-Record,” Testut said in an email. “Not interested in your press release.”
Labor and Testut have until Aug. 9, the day of the Primary, to campaign and reach out to potential voters. All voters within the 12 towns of the Essex-Orleans district that select a Republican ballot can cast their vote for who they would like to see move on to the election in November.
