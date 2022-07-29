Essex-Orleans Rep. Candidates Square Off for Republican Nomination

Essex-Orleans Republican representative candidate Larry Labor

Orleans-1 Representative Larry Labor, of Morgan, and Erin Testut, of Brighton, are squaring off for the Essex-Orleans Representative Republican candidacy in the August 9 Primary.

Voters from Averill, Avery’s, Brighton, Canaan, Lemington, Lewis, Norton, Warner’s, Warren’s, Charleston, Holland and Morgan that select a Republican ballot can vote between the two candidates in the Primary. Some votes have already been cast from voters that requested a ballot through the mail.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments