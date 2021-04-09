Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby describes the impact of illegal drugs on Northeast Kingdom crime with one simple word.
“Huge,” said Colby, as he discussed what has become a very complex problem for police, the community and the courts.
And the Sheriff says one of the biggest factors driving the increased sale and use of illegal drugs is social media - which can make finding and receiving illegal substances almost as easy as ordering from Amazon.
“With all the ‘friends’ that you have and all the people you have on text messaging, you can reach out to people immediately and say, ‘Hey, who’s carrying? Hey, have you got anything? Hey, do you know of anybody who’s got something?’ And then Boom-Boom-Boom within three or four texts it’s ‘I’ll meet you there’ and there’s drugs on the way to you,” said Colby. “It’s the biggest thing affecting people…And as an addict - how do you get away from it?”
Drug-related crimes - both violent and non-violent - are now a regular occurrence on the court dockets in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans Counties. Thefts by addicts are commonplace.
“The underlying problem is not the stealing,” said Sheriff Colby. “The underlying problem is they’re stealing to feed their habits.”
The Sheriff said dealing with addicts on a regular basis has given him some key insights into their thinking which often includes a sense of hopelessness that Colby said is one of the most disturbing aspects of drug addiction.
“That’s the hard part for me recently, from a lot people,” said Colby. “It’s, ‘I don’t care if I die and I’ve taken enough drugs to where I should have died a few times.’ It’s like they test that line…And that’s just downright scary.”
The Sheriff said he’d like to see the state of Vermont find a better way to get addicts who are charged with crimes into drug treatment programs earlier.
He suggests a regional facility run by the state that specializes in immediate intervention and treatment for criminal defendants while their criminal cases are pending. Colby said the current system has so many limitations that it can’t handle the sheer number of addicts needing immediate treatment and that spending months on pre-trial status isn’t helping the problem because it often makes an addict’s drug problem worse due to the threat of jail time.
“The sooner we can get them access to something, the better,” said Colby. “When they’re out on bail, it’s an additional stressor that makes them not care. Meaning, ‘I’m not gonna go straight or get clean until after I get sent to jail. I’m not gonna do the full-court press and show that I’m going to treatment until the day before I have to show up in court and take a plea agreement. When I’ve got jail hanging over my head, why should I straighten out now?’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.