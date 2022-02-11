Estates In Wrongful Death Case Amend Lawsuit Against Local Propane Co.

The estates of a Lyman husband and wife who died in 2019 from carbon monoxide poisoning are seeking to amend their wrongful death lawsuit against two gas fitters, their boss, and local propane company after the estates’ attorneys said case discovery has brought forth new information.
Facing claims of negligence are Richard B. Mallett Jr., 50, of Woodsville; Philip L. Poirier, 29, of East Corinth, Vt.; their former supervisor, Adam Vigent, 52, of North Haverhill; and the company they worked for, Patten’s Gas, of North Haverhill.
Following a welfare check on Jan. 29, 2019, John Courtney, 71, and April Courtney, 63, and several of their dogs and cats were found dead in their home.
According to investigators, the heating system that was installed a few months earlier was done so in a manner that led to exhaust gases being cycled back into the home, which created elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
On Jan. 26 and 27 at Grafton Superior Court, both estates, which brought forth their initial civil action against the four defendants, filed their motion for an amended complaint.
According to the motion for the estate of April Courtney, “the amended complaint seeks to conform the facts to new information obtained in preliminary discovery and states new strict liability claims against Patten’s Gas.”
According to the 24-page amended complaint, Patten’s Gas was hired by the Courtneys to design and install the heating system, and Vigent met with the couple in September 2018, made a proposal for installation, and Mallett and Poirer installed it a month later.
Jared Green, attorney for the estate of April Courtney, wrote that Vigent should not have recommended the system that was installed (a Bosch boiler and Rinnai Ubbink venting together as a kit), and Mallett and Poirier should not have installed it, because they knew or should have known “that they were incompatible and could not be used together safely.”
On Jan. 4, 2019, after Patten’s Gas had been called by the Courtneys about a water leak of the system, Patten’s Gas installed more equipment, said Green.
In its complaint, the estate, seeking a jury trial, alleges 13 total counts that include against Patten’s Gas a count of common law negligence, count of common law enhanced damages for allegedly not complying with applicable statutes and codes and the manufacturer’s recommendations, a count of strict liability, and count of willfully or knowingly violating the Consumer Protection Act.
The three men face claims of common law negligence and enhanced damages.
The estate seeks judgments “in an enhanced amount sufficient to compensate the estate, together with interest and costs…”
According to Green, the attorneys representing each of the defendants have been contacted and they each take no position on the motion to amend the lawsuit.
Patten’s Gas is being represented by attorney Gillian Woolf, of Massachusetts, Vigent by New Hampshire attorney Mark Wiseman, Mallett by New Hampshire attorneys Robert Carey and Elizabeth Velez, and Poirier by New Hampshire attorney Robert Brown.
According to the case summaries for both estates, a structuring conference is scheduled for April 6 at Grafton Superior Court.
