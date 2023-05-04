LYNDON — Imagine the possibilities.
An upcoming event will allow community members to do just that.
Revamp The Ville, a downtown revitalization effort, will host the “Depot Street Block Party” on Friday, June 2, from 2 to 8 p.m., featuring arts and entertainment, food, activities, and more.
More importantly, it will show how infrastructure improvements can make the downtown more walkable and welcoming.
The ultimate purpose, said former Town Planner Nicole Gratton, is to illustrate how the main thoroughfare can be transformed into a more lively, vibrant place.
“[The Depot Street Block Party] is to show people what’s possible in a small way, and have people envision it in a broader way,” Gratton said.
The event will demonstrate how changes to sidewalks and spaces can draw more people downtown, stimulate culture, and boost the economy.
Commercial buildings, storefronts, and various “nooks and crannies” will be turned into parklets and performance venues, social spots, and game areas.
Organizers will transform a vacant retail space into a temporary theater, which will host a movie showing and a performance by Hardwick-based puppeteers Modern Times Theater. Green Mountain Books will have an outdoor reading room. There will also be live music, mural painting, chalk drawing, food trucks, and an exhibit opening at The Satellite Gallery.
“It all centers around the theme of play and fun,” Gratton said.
In addition, crosswalks at the Depot and Elm Street intersection will be fitted with temporary bulb outs, which are curb extensions that improve pedestrian visibility, shorten crossing distances, and calm traffic.
Bulb outs at the Depot Street crossing will be in place for the weekend; those at the Elm Street crossing will remain until Oct. 15.
Those real-life examples will be paired with artist renderings of what similar improvements would look like elsewhere in the town center.
Consulting team SE Group of Burlington will be on hand to gather public opinion, which will be used in the creation of a downtown master plan.
“This is a great place to give feedback,” Gratton said.
Among those who have championed the event is Tracy Gilman, owner of the Essentially Vermont Wellness Spa & Boutique.
Gilman’s business is located at the intersection where the bulb out demonstration will take place. She said those and other improvements are necessary to improve safety and support growth.
“I watch people all day long try to cross that street,” she said, noting that speeding vehicles pose a risk to pedestrians. “It’s so dangerous. People are so far back [at the crosswalks] you can’t see them with the cars parked. They have to get way out there [on the road]. Somebody is going to get hurt out there, there is just no need for it.”
That impacts the economy, she added.
“[The downtown] is unfriendly for walkers. People don’t want to walk about downtown Lyndonville. It’s dangerous and it’s bad for business.”
BACKGROUND
The Envision Lyndon 2020 Municipal Plan called for the creation of a Lyndonville Master Plan to guide business growth, economic development, and streetscape improvements along the one-mile Route 5 corridor.
To that end, Lyndon obtained funding through the Better Connections Grant Program in 2021 and launched Revamp The Ville.
A steering committee was formed in September and developed three priorities for a Lyndonville Master Plan:
— Improve walking and bicycling infrastructure to and through Lyndonville, and make the village an ideal base for outdoor recreation of any type, from dog walking to all-day NEK adventures.
— Develop an inclusive and appealing downtown corridor that supports local businesses and creates an authentic place where people want to live, work and visit.
— Support existing and future businesses through the development of entrepreneurial systems that will support investment, redevelopment and diverse economic growth.
Using grant money, they hired SE Group to create a master plan for downtown redevelopment, with specific projects for implementation. It is viewed as an important step forward in the town’s continued economic progress.
Revamp The Ville is funded by a Vermont Better Connections grant and is a partnership of the Town of Lyndon and the Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
