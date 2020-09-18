The Newport Police Department announces the Vermont Police Canine Association “Lawn Enforcement” Raffle will be held in Newport today as a fundraiser to purchase new protective vests for police K9s throughout the state.

The event will start 11 a.m. and be held at Newport Farm & Garden’s Open House 20th anniversary business celebration. It is sponsored by Newport Farm & Garden and Auto Outfitters.

