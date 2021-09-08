NORTH COUNTRY — The events of Sept. 11, 2001, inspired feelings of patriotism and community.
For a time, the nation set aside political and social differences and united in the face of a greater threat.
Steve Robbins, the director of emergency medical services for Woodsville Rescue Ambulance, said signs of unity persisted for years. But they gradually tapered off.
“I don’t feel it’s the same now. I think it’s kind of faded,” he said. “[Ten years ago] you still saw a flag on everyone’s porch on the way by, and I don’t see flags on everyone’s porch on the way by now.”
To rekindle that spirit, four members of Woodsville Fire — including Robbins — have organized a memorial event on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Emergency responders and veterans groups from across the region will proceed from Shaw’s Parking lot to the war memorial, where they will hold a brief ceremony. The parade will begin at 6:45 p.m.
A similar ceremony was held on the 10th anniversary in 2011.
“We just want to get together, show solidarity, and show that we are still a big, strong family,” Robbins said.
Robbins has personal motivations.
He served one tour in Iraq with the New Hampshire National Guard. Through personal experience, and his work as a firefighter and EMT, he has seen the lingering impacts on combat veterans.
Those lives were changed forever by Sept. 11 and the long, bloody wars that followed.
“There were so many of us that were deployed,” he said. “We lose people there and others didn’t come back the same.”
One positive legacy of Sept. 11 has been improved camaraderie and communication between emergency services.
A total of 412 emergency workers (343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 8 EMTs) were among the 2,977 victims killed at the World Trade Center.
Robbins said fire, police and EMS departments in Haverhill — and elsewhere — learned valuable lessons from the tragedy.
“I really feel that our professions have grown closer than they were before,” he said.
A large American flag will be hoisted over the parade route by the Lisbon and Woodsville ladder trucks. The memorial ceremony will be emceed by Wells River Fire Chief Jeff Morin and will include opening and closing prayers, a rendition of the National Anthem, and remarks by Robbins.
Members of the public wishing to attend can gather on Central Street between Shaw’s and the war memorial. The road will be closed to traffic for the duration of the event.
Organizations interested in taking part can contact Woodsville firefighter Nate Heath at (603) 991-3885.
The following are other Sept. 11 events taking place on Saturday:
COLEBROOK: The Colebrook Fire Department will host its second annual 9/11 Remembrance Walk at 9 a.m. The 3.43 mile walk will go from the Route 3 rest area to the Colebrook School. A brief ceremony in the school parking lot will follow.
EASTON: Easton Volunteer Fire Department and the Kinsman Valley Club will conduct a short remembrance ceremony at the Easton Fire Department beginning at 8:40 a.m. Flags will be lowered to half mast, remarks will be delivered by Frank Woodruff, and a poem will be read by Anita Craven. The KVC will serve donuts afterwards.
HAVERHILL: Sept. 11 commemorative event at VFW Memorial Field behind the Haverhill Police Department. Grounds open at 11 a.m. and the ceremony starts at noon. The event will feature speakers Fred Delman (VFW Post 5245 chaplain), Ed Ballem (Haverhill Fire) and Archie Steenburgh (Steenburgh Auctioneers). Representatives of Cottage Hospital and local emergency responders will be on hand. The event will be hosted by VFW Post 5245, American Legion Post 20 and both auxiliaries.
LISBON/LANDAFF: The Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry will commemorate Sept. 11 by ringing the church bells at both the Lisbon and Landaff Churches for 20 minutes starting at 8:46 a.m. Brief outdoor observances will be held in Lisbon (beforehand) and Landaff (afterward)
LITTLETON: The Northern Grafton County Republican Committee will host a memorial tribute at the Mascoma Bank Knoll (located at the intersection of Main, Cottage and Union Streets) across from the Opera House. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon. American flags, police and firefighter flags, and appropriate signs are encouraged. No political signs, flags or clothing are allowed. For more information contact (603) 444-0100 or mmacadet99@hotmail.com.
WHITEFIELD: The Community Baptist Church will host a bell ringing from 8:46 to 9:03 a.m. The community is invited to attend outdoors at 27 Jefferson Rd. (across the street from the post office).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.