Events To Mark 20th Anniversary Of Old Man’s Collapse
Summertime at Profiler Plaza in Franconia Notch. (Courtesy photo)

FRANCONIA NOTCH — A virtual 20th-anniversary remembrance of The Old Man of the Mountain is planned for May 3 on OldManNH.org. to honor the iconic rock face, which collapsed May 3, 2003.

“People from around the world still have an emotional attachment to the Old Man,” says Brian Fowler, president of The Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund board. “We want to collect and share these stories during this special year, so we’re inviting folks to share their stories with us to highlight just how fondly we all remember the Old Man.” Stories, including written, video and audio, can be shared at oldmannh.org. Some may be featured during the anniversary event.

