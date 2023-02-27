Events To Mark 20th Anniversary Of Old Man’s Collapse

FRANCONIA NOTCH — A virtual 20th-anniversary remembrance of The Old Man of the Mountain is planned for May 3 on OldManNH.org. to honor the iconic rock face, which collapsed May 3, 2003.
“People from around the world still have an emotional attachment to the Old Man,” says Brian Fowler, president of The Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund board. “We want to collect and share these stories during this special year, so we’re inviting folks to share their stories with us to highlight just how fondly we all remember the Old Man.” Stories, including written, video and audio, can be shared at oldmannh.org. Some may be featured during the anniversary event.
“The virtual event is a great opportunity to hear stories and learn about the Legacy Fund’s projects underway near the Old Man Plaza. It is also the kick-off for the Old Man of the Mountain Scavenger Hunt Challenge happening all summer in Franconia Notch State Park,” notes Fowler. The Scavenger Hunt concludes family fun day featuring demonstrations and the awarding of prizes on August 3.
On that day, the Legacy Board will be on-site at the Old Man Plaza on that day, May 3, with demos and prizes. Events will also be ongoing at the Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University, featuring the exhibit “An Enduring Presence: The Old Man of the Mountain,” from June 3-September 15.
