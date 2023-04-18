Everett Simpson Convicted On All Counts

This story will be updated.
Following a jury trial, Everett A. Simpson, 45, formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, was convicted on all counts – two counts of federal kidnapping and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.
According to court documents and testimony, on January 4, 2019, Simpson absconded from the Valley Vista treatment facility in Bradford, Vermont, and stole a commercial van in Newbury, Vermont, eventually deserting that vehicle in a parking garage in Manchester, New Hampshire on the morning of January 5. Later that same day, in the parking lot of the Mall of New Hampshire, Simpson kidnapped a young woman and her four-year-old child after forcing his way into the young woman’s car.
Simpson held the woman and her child against their will, driving from New Hampshire into Vermont, where Simpson attempted to locate his estranged wife. After abandoning the effort to find his wife, Simpson continued the kidnapping, now seeking to assault the young woman sexually.
Simpson assaulted the woman in her car and at a hotel in White River Junction before freeing her and her child. Simpson fled the area in the woman’s stolen car. Simpson was eventually arrested after two high-speed pursuits in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, during the second of which he was driving a third vehicle he had stolen.
United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest stated, “The crimes committed by Everett Simpson are of the worst variety; Simpson preyed on random victims, including a child. And, although the harms suffered by Everett Simpson’s victims are indelible, today’s across-the-board guilty verdict represents a significant step in holding Everett Simpson responsible for the heinous crimes he committed on January 5, 2019.”
United States Attorney Kerest also commended the investigative agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Vermont, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire, the Vermont State Police, the Hartford Police Department, the Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department, and the Upper Darby, Pennsylvania Police Department, all of whom worked diligently alongside the trial team and were necessary to achieve today’s guilty verdict.
Simpson faces a statutory mandatory minimum of twenty years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. District Judge Sessions will determine Simpson’s actual sentence and will be advised by the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.
Assistant United States Attorneys Matthew Lasher and Paul Van de Graaf represented the United States in the prosecution of Simpson. Simpson represented himself at trial with Steven Barth of the Office of the Federal Public Defender serving as stand-by counsel.
Information provided by the United States Justice Department.
Thank God judge JJJ wasn't involved or he would be at the bar having a beer.
