Everett Simpson, Feds Prepare For Kidnapping Trial

BURLINGTON — The federal court trial for a Vermont man charged with abducting a woman, crossing state lines, and sexually assaulting her in front of her son in Windsor County four years ago, is likely to last less than two weeks when it begins next month.
Everett A. Simpson, 45, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to two kidnapping charges involving a mother and child and two interstate transportation of stolen car counts stemming from a January 2019 crime spree, records show.
During a status conference on Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher told the court that he believes the prosecution can present its case in about three days.
Simpson, who is most recently from St. Johnsbury, said he would need about the same amount of time to put on his defense.
Simpson is representing himself after removing at least six defense lawyers appointed by the court to defend him in the high-profile case.
The court has appointed Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth as standby counsel for Simpson to be able to consult during the trial, which begins April 10 with jury selection. Testimony will begin the following day.
Barth said he would be out of state on Friday, April 21, but Sessions said he believed the trial should be done based on the statements of Barth and Simpson.
Sessions urged both sides to share their proposed witness lists and continue sharing information to help streamline the trial.
The judge also disclosed that the court had found money to buy a suit for Simpson to wear during his trial. He had asked the court to help with his appearance and avoid wearing prison uniforms, which Simpson said would be prejudicial.
Sessions also repeated his earlier findings that Simpson, formerly of St. Albans, is competent to represent himself at the federal trial, and the defendant is competent to stand trial.
The judge began to outline some of the rules for the trial and said he would go over other procedures in future court hearings before the trial.
Simpson is being held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
The interstate kidnapping case began after Simpson escaped from Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford, while criminal charges were pending.
The criminal case began to unfold in January 2019 when Simpson was charged with a series of crimes, including aggravated assault on a state trooper following a car chase. A judge released Simpson on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, on a bond with conditions including that he report to Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford.
He arrived that evening at about 11 p.m., but by the following day at 9:47 a.m. Simpson had disappeared. Valley Vista officials failed to immediately report his disappearance as required by a court order.
On Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, Simpson is accused of forcing the 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son into their vehicle at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H. and driving to White River Junction, police said. The woman secured a hotel room and Simpson reportedly sexually assaulted her while her son watched, police have maintained. Simpson has maintained the woman consented.
The woman and boy got away when Simpson left the hotel room and she alerted Hartford Police, which obtained an arrest warrant for Simpson at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. It charged him with suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, interference with access to emergency services, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, and violation of conditions of release, police said.
Meanwhile, Simpson reportedly stole another vehicle and eventually made it to Pennsylvania, police said. An automatic license plate reader alerted police that the vehicle was stolen, and a chase ensued with Simpson eventually crashing and police in Upper Darby Township arresting him, officials said.
