Everett Simpson, Feds Prepare For Kidnapping Trial
BURLINGTON — The federal court trial for a Vermont man charged with abducting a woman, crossing state lines, and sexually assaulting her in front of her son in Windsor County four years ago, is likely to last less than two weeks when it begins next month.

Everett A. Simpson, 45, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to two kidnapping charges involving a mother and child and two interstate transportation of stolen car counts stemming from a January 2019 crime spree, records show.

