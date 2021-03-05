Everett Simpson Request For Release Denied By Court

Accused Northeast Kingdom kidnapper Everett A. Simpson recently tried to get released from federal detention.
But U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III denied that request.
Simpson, 41, is currently being held on federal kidnapping and stolen motor vehicle charges after being accused of kidnapping Celia Roessler, 23, and her young child at a New Hampshire mall in January of 2019. Simpson has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington. Roessler, in a statement issued through her attorneys, chose to identify herself publicly.
Simpson, who was facing state charges, had been released from a Vermont jail to enter a drug treatment program in Bradford when he allegedly fled to New Hampshire in a stolen car and abducted Roessler.
In December of 2020, Simpson told the court he had taken control of his drug addiction while behind bars and asked the court to release him so he could better prepare for his trial.
“In the almost two years since the Court’s initial consideration of detention, Mr. Simpson has been substance-free, which is not a product of his incarceration (as substances are available in jail), but rather results from his dedicated effort to address substance abuse,” wrote Simpson’s defense attorney, Deven McLaughlin, Esq, in his motion for release.
“Mr. Simpson enrolled in the Vermont Correctional Addiction Program (VCAP) while incarcerated. As part of the program, he was subjected to over 20 random drug tests, all of which came back clean. The coronavirus pandemic closed the VCAP program, but Mr. Simpson has been able to maintain his sobriety even without its support, and has demonstrated control over his addictions,” wrote McLaughlin
Attorney McLaughlin also noted Simpson’s record of good conduct behind bars.
“Mr. Simpson can report to the Court that he has navigated the last 23 months of incarceration without a single disciplinary report,” wrote McLaughlin. “Nothing major. Nothing minor. This is not an easy feat within a prison environment. It is especially difficult when Mr. Simpson has himself been subject to repeated physical abuse, assault and harm by inmates and prison personnel. He has not retaliated.”
But the court denied the request.
“Simpson has multiple convictions, with an arrest record extending over 25 years,” wrote Judge Sessions in his decision issued on Jan. 21. “He cites his progress with issues of substance abuse, yet the government notes that he allegedly committed his current offenses while residing at a court-ordered treatment facility.”
Simpson had been held for months in pre-trial detention for lack of $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty to multiple charges connected with an incident in which he allegedly assaulted two state troopers after a high-speed chase as they tried to arrest him. One of the troopers suffered a broken hand in the alleged incident, according to court documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.