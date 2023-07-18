Eversource Line Rebuild Plans Generate Some Concerns In Sugar Hill

Some residents in Sugar Hill have voiced concerns about road, view-shed, and natural resource impacts from Eversource Energy's transmission line rebuild through the town, which is represented here along Segment 2. On Aug. 1 at the Sugar Hill Meetinghouse, Eversource will hold an informational session for area residents, who can ask questions and learn how the project would impact them. (Contributed map)

Eversource Energy’s X178 line rebuild, scheduled for 2024 and entailing new steel poles an average of 12 feet higher than the existing wooden poles, has some residents in Sugar Hill concerned about impacts to view-sheds as well as impacts to town roads during construction and from the access roads to be built as part of the project.

At the town’s request, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Sugar Hill Meetinghouse, Eversource will hold a drop-in public informational session for residents from Sugar Hill, Bethlehem and Easton, who can ask questions of company representatives.

