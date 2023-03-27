After a few years of planning and construction, Eversource Energy’s rebuild of one line along its corridor in Coos County has been completed, and another line is nearing completion.
Statewide, the company is investing over $300 million to rebuild its transmission and distribution lines and infrastructure.
In northern New Hampshire, between Whitefield and Northumberland, some of the work entailed replacing wooden poles about 46 feet in height with new steel H-frame structures about 58 feet in height.
Addressing concerns by some area residents, Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said the company has no plans for a Northern Pass-type project.
“We are continuously working to improve the reliability and resiliency of our electric system through regular inspections and maintenance activities, station enhancements and transmission and distribution line upgrades – including transmission line rebuilds like the Whitefield to Northumberland (D142) and Northumberland to Dummer (O154) Line projects,” he said. “Much of this infrastructure is aging, with the original D142 line built in 1948, and this work is critical to making the system more resilient to extreme weather and other issues associated with climate change, as well as to seamlessly connect and integrate distributed energy resources to the grid.”
Two line rebuilds are in Coos County.
He said the Whitefield to Northumberland (D142) project has since been completed, and the Northumberland to Dummer (O154) rebuild is anticipated to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Other work in the North Country has also taken place.
“We have replaced degraded structures in the corridor between Whitefield and Easton that have needed emergency replacement due to deficiencies that reduce electric reliability, and will continue to maintain the integrity of the system by addressing any issues if identified during inspections,” said Hinkle.
The Whitefield to Northumberland (D142) line rebuild project replaced 202 wooden H-frame structures in Whitefield, Lancaster, and Northumberland that were in poor condition from pole rot, insect damage, and woodpecker damage.
They were replaced with weather-resistant H-frame structures, and conductor wire was swapped out with new fiber-optic cable.
The D142 line is a 115-kilovolt transmission line that is 18 miles long and begins at the Whitefield substation.
The Northumberland to Dummer (O154) line rebuild project entails replacing 138 wooden H-frame structures with 137 steel structures and installing new conductors and fiber-optic cables.
That 115-kilovolt transmission line was built in 1946 and is 12.6 miles long.
He said no new substations have been built as part of the line rebuilds.
The total statewide project includes four other line rebuilds to the south and a rebuild of the Nashua Millyard Substation.
“Of the line rebuild projects in New Hampshire … the total combined investment is approximately $336 million,” said Hinkle.
(The total does not include the Nashua substation project).
“With many of these projects currently in construction or planning phases, the total value could fluctuate as all projects are completed,” he said.
Hinkle was asked if a simultaneous HVAC/HVDC transmission line is being planned and if anything is in the works for the corridor to carry Quebec hydro-power or wind power.
“We do not have an active project to bring additional hydroelectric power, nor offshore wind, into New Hampshire to help address the region’s energy shortage,” he said.
A resident contacted the Caledonian-Record with concerns about a road constructed in Stark as part of the O154 line rebuild.
“Access roads are built to provide construction vehicles the ability to safely access each structure, which took place along the O154 line in Stark, and we’re working closely with the property owner on restoration and mitigation,” said Hinkle. “In general, we build or enhance access roads using gravel or timber mats within the power line corridor which need to be stable enough for heavy construction equipment – in accordance with any necessary permitting and with specific solutions to each individual circumstance.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.