Eversource To Hold June 22 Public Meeting On Power Line Rebuild

Eversource will hold a virtual community meeting next week on the proposed Whitefield to Northumberland Line Rebuilt Project.
It will take place on Tuesday, June 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Those interested can attend via Zoom (http://bit.ly/Eversource2021) or conference call (646-558-8656, meeting ID 933 1870 0378#, passcode 319457#).
Questions can be submitted ahead of time at NHProjectsInfo@eversource.com or asked during the meeting using the Zoom chat function.
Eversource plans to rebuild an 18-mile transmission line passing through Northumberland, Lancaster and Whitefield.
The 115-kilovolt line is in poor condition due to age, insect and woodpecker damage, and pole rot, according to Eversource.
They would install new wire along an 18-mile corridor and replace 202 wooden H-frame structures with steel H-frames. The existing H-frames are over 70-years-old, dating back to when the line was built in 1948.
Eversource said the proposed rebuild was a necessary maintenance project and had no connection to Northern Pass, the failed Canadian hydropower transmission project that faced heavy local opposition.
If all goes according to plan, construction of the Whitefield to Northumberland rebuild is expected to begin sometime between July and September of this year and conclude in the final quarter of 2022.
The project will require local permits from the Whitefield, Lancaster and Northumberland conservation commissions, state permits from DES and DOT, and federal permits from the Army Corps of Engineers, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the Federal Aviation Administration.
For more info visit www.Eversource.com, call (888) 926-5334, or email NHProjectsInfo@eversource.com.
