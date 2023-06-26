Eversource Transfers Ownership Of Properties Bought For Northern Pass
Bill Quinlan, President of Eversource-NH, presents revised plans for the Northern Pass hydroelectric project at Globe Manufacturing in Pittsfield, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The new “Forward NH Plan” calls for an additional 52 miles of buried power lines through the White Mountains National Forest. (Paul Hayes/The Caledonian-Record)

Eversource Energy on Monday announced it had completed agreements to transfer the ownership of the properties it began buying in 2011 for its Northern Pass Transmission line project.

The majority of the parcels of land, most of which are in Coos County, will be set aside for recreation, forest management, and environmental and conservation stewardship, company representatives said in a press release.

