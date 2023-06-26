Eversource Transfers Ownership Of Properties Bought For Northern Pass

Eversource Energy on Monday announced it had completed agreements to transfer the ownership of the properties it began buying in 2011 for its Northern Pass Transmission line project.
The majority of the parcels of land, most of which are in Coos County, will be set aside for recreation, forest management, and environmental and conservation stewardship, company representatives said in a press release.
For several years in Coos County, Eversource Energy bought what amounted to nearly 100 properties at a total cost of more than $40 million.
Northern Pass, which would have entailed overhead lines on taller transmission towers throughout much of Coos County and buried lines along state roads through the White Mountain National Forest, was ultimately rejected by the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee in 2018 because the company did not meet its burden of proving that the controversial transmission line would not interfere with the economic development of the region.
On Monday afternoon, Eversource representatives said their company had finalized the agreements to transfer ownership of the properties, including several to private parties who previously owned certain parcels.
They said the remaining agreements, which represent the majority of the approximately 5,300 total acres, are with the Pittsburg-based Bear Rock Adventures (R&B Rentals LLC) and Dead Water LLC (managed by Wagner Forest Management).
Bear Rock Adventures has long been committed to supporting outdoor recreation, economic development, and environmental stewardship in New Hampshire. Similarly, according to company representatives, Wagner has a longstanding presence in the state, conducting sustainable forest management and partnering with the state on recreational and conservation initiatives.
“Regardless of the outcome of any individual project or proposal, we’re committed every day to supporting our communities and the state in efforts to spur economic development and promote environmental stewardship to help keep New Hampshire a special place to live, work and visit,” Bill Quinlan, Eversource’s president of transmission and offshore wind projects, said in a statement. “We’re pleased that Bear Rock Adventures and Wagner Forest will be taking responsibility for the use of these parcels moving forward and are confident they will do so in a manner consistent with their longstanding support for the state’s strong interest in recreation and environmental stewardship. We also look forward at Eversource to continued collaboration with our communities, the state and other partners across New Hampshire to support the Granite State’s success.”
Corrine Rober, president of Bear Rock Adventures, said, “This transfer of property represents the ongoing commitment that Eversource has continuously prioritized — being a good steward to the North Country. This opportunity represents meaningful economic development as Bear Rock continues to grow and expand access to recreational and tourism-based activities in the community. We were thrilled to work collaboratively with Eversource on this effort and appreciate their desire to see these industries continue to grow and thrive in the North Country.”
The transfers represent a final step in the closeout of Northern Pass. They cover 92 properties spanning 15 towns and four counties, varying in size from seven to 330 acres, with most of them in Coos County, said Eversource representatives.
Additional details about the property transfers were unavailable by press time Monday.
