CONCORD — Dozens of town signs have been stolen in a pair of recent incidents.
At the July 6th meeting of the Concord Selectboard, the board discussed the thefts.
Any street sign that was not located near a house was reportedly stolen.
“Is it still ongoing?” asked board member George Morehouse.
Town Treasurer Audra Girouard replied, “There aren’t any left.”
Officials said 28 road signs were stolen in one weekend alone, along with several speed limit signs. Six other road signs were missing earlier and need replacement, bringing the total number of road signs to 34 that the town must purchase.
The board approved a quote for signs needing replacement, to Econo Signs LLC of Bowling Green, Kentucky, for $6,472.29.
The quote includes brackets and hardware for the signs plus freight.
The funds will come from the town’s road sign reserve fund.
“This is not for all the missing road signs,” said Susan LaMadeleine, the board’s administrative assistant. “This is for what was stolen that one weekend.”
Board Chair Bill Humphrey said after the meeting that the town has never seen so many street signs stolen. “It makes one wonder why? Ebay sales?” he wondered.
Citizen Complaint
An Oregon Road neighbor to a property in violation of the town’s junk ordinance told the board that someone is staying in a camper parked at the house is frequently burning materials.
“We have been receiving a lot of complaints about that property, I’m not really sure what’s going on,” Humphrey said. “Somebody has moved into a big 5th wheel camera; we’re not sure whose staying in it.”
“It’s a nightmare over there,” Janet Jewett said.
The neighbor told the board that the house is being taken down and burned piece by piece on the site. There is reportedly no running water on the property.
“You won’t find any disagreement at this table,” said Humphrey of the neighbor’s concerns.
Jewett said, “Why they didn’t put the fire out that day when the fire department came is beyond me, to me it’s a health hazard, no matter how you look at it.”
The board can pursue violations against the property owner through the judicial bureau, they discussed and instructed that the town “get the ball rolling on that, by all means,” said Humphrey.
Board Vice-Chairman Chris Fournier said the property owner “came in here last year, and he was going to clean this up and he was working hard on it, and then he wasn’t.” According to property records, the property is owned by Richard and Kathleen Steigleman.
A neighbor said the man living in the 5th wheel camper and allegedly dismantling the house and burning it was recently “running down the street threatening to burn down people’s homes” after a complaint to the fire department was made.
Morehouse said that in addition to the zoning administrator being notified of the situation, he also wanted the fire chief and state fire marshal included in the notice of violations and court action being commenced.
“The fire chief knows all about it because he’s been dealing with it,” said Susan LaMadeleine, the board’s administrative assistant.
“We’ve got a violation,” agreed Humphrey, saying the town will involve the judicial bureau in White River Junction on the situation. “We’re working on it.”
Select board member Shannon Chapman expressed concern for people’s safety, saying, “If this person is running down the street threatening people, then people should be calling the sheriff.”
Some neighbors have reported the situation to the sheriff, it was noted.
The person staying in the camper has permission from the property owner to be there, it was discussed and has reportedly been there since December, which exceeds an ordinance that allows people to be in an RV for only 120 days of the year in Concord.
“He’s way over that,” limit, noted Humphrey. “We may as well start addressing that also.”
