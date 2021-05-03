On Thursday, April 29, the statewide program Everyone Eats celebrated one million meals served to Vermonters from Caledonia and Orleans County restaurants and caterers.
Sustainable Kitchen, Three Ponds, the Scale House, Village Restaurant, Positive Pie of Hardwick, Buffalo Mountain Coop, Front Seat Coffee, Chef Nadav, the Parker Pie Company, Tatro’s Catering, Craftsbury General Store, Newport Natural Foods, Lago Trattoria, Wayne’s Family Restaurant, Jay Village Inn, Parson’s Corner, Vermont Pie and Pasta Company, and Miso Hungry were some of the providing participants.
Fourteen community hubs executed the programming in all 14 Vermont counties. These hubs represented hundreds of organizations working together to contract meals from participating restaurants, manage delivery logistics, promote the program, and ensure the meals were delivered safely. Through leveraging strategic partnerships with organizations like RuralEdge, hubs ensured that meals reached even the homebound, as well as those living in affordable-housing developments. “Participation of community members has helped restaurants remain open and frontline restaurant workers employed throughout the pandemic,” stated Meghan Wayland, Food Access Coordinator for the Center for an Agricultural Economy.
Jean Hamilton, Vermont Everyone Eats Statewide Coordinator acknowledges the important role of the community hubs. “Vermont is well-known for its community organizations and thank goodness for them. In less than nine months, our program was launched from a concept to this moment, one million local meals delivered to neighbors all across our state. We were able to do this because of community organizations that stepped up and got right to work.”
The program was launched in August 2020. It would have expired in December, but widespread community support and advocacy empowered the program and state partners to secure additional funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The program has been extended through the State of Emergency, Wayland said.
For more information about Vermont Everyone Eats visit vteveryoneeats.org.
