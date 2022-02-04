BARTON — The Greater Barton Arts nonprofit continues to grow.
Bolstered by the early success of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) program in the NEK, the volunteer program is now working at the state level to try to advance a bill now with the House Committee on Education, that would create a statewide program to bring the free monthly-books program to all preschoolers in the State of Vermont.
Ed Helm, the founding director of the Barton Arts Group and a retired attorney, has been working with volunteers at the nonprofit and others statewide to spread the DPIL vision and program.
“We now have 212 enrolled, with another 16 awaiting ‘approval’ and typing in their information from paper registrations applications,” Helm said. “Three-quarters of our registrations are now online and with great diversity throughout the Kingdom…”
The nonprofit has just printed 5,000 rack cards with information about the DPIL affiliate Everybody Reads in the Kingdom, to be distributed at schools, libraries, town offices and beyond, to try to grow the program and reach as many young children as possible with the literacy opportunity.
A Vision, A New Center For DPIL In Barton
For the Greater Barton Arts group’s part, the nonprofit organization plans to make its work to get books to preschoolers a major priority. They’ve bought a new home just for the DPIL affiliate they now sponsor. A dilapidated historic building was purchased to be used as the Greater Barton Arts DPIL affiliate, said Helm.
The circa 1900 building is known locally as the Thibault house, located at 149 Water St. The plan is to renovate and then house the new Everybody Reads in the Kingdom with the DPIL program.
“It is to be our ‘operations center’ for the Kingdom DPIL Program,” said Helm. He said it’s been empty for at least seven years, but it will begin soon to have new life breathed into it. “I want us to take the best ideas stemming from DPIL (like Nicole’s free community occasional picture-book swap) and use them, explore them. We’ll have a lot of undeliverable DPIL books there to show off the nuts and books of the Program and give them away as ‘samples.’
“We have a high proportion of seniors in Barton (one of the highest in the State, I think) and there are two senior-housing places only a few doors away from 149 Water St. A couple of us have begun talking to seniors in those places about holding reading times for young children at the Center, as well as others like craft activities, fun food projects, and maybe movies. Empowering and hosting Grandma and Grandpa to share their stories and services.
Teens Involved
Volunteers aren’t just older folks in town — a high school student, Kavan Bradley, is a sophomore at Lake Region Union High School, and has been helping as the data-management point person for the Greater Barton Arts DPIL program expands. His sister, Rose, a freshman, has been posting articles to the school newspaper about the program, said Helm.
Kavan said he’s been helping Helm to register children in Orleans for the DPIL program, as well as to gather support on petitions for the hoped-for statewide DPIL program in Vermont. He got to meet U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in September.
Kavan said he’s also been working to help other students get involved with the Everybody Reads in the Kingdom program of the Greater Barton Arts organization, so students can earn community service hours and assist with the effort.
Helm said the volunteers have been finding eligible participants through birth certificates, which are public records, a quick way to locate and sign up eligible children for the DPIL, and the Barton town clerk has been instrumental in helping them.
He and Kavan used the information she provided to track down kids in Orleans Village who were eligible for the DPIL and they spent a weekend canvassing together to sign kids up.
“With Kavan doing his great computer work on his phone … he laid out where all these people are living in Orleans Village … we could efficiently get to their houses and knock on their doors,” said Helm. “We covered a little more than 2/3 of the 57 names and addresses we had.”
The remaining third who were outside the Village were sent fliers and signed up to start receiving books in January.
Helm said of Kavan, who accompanied him door-to-door to register preschoolers for the DPIL program, “He’s been sort of an angel in all this.”
