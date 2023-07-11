The “Everyone Belongs” yard signs in the North Country have sparked more debate at town hall in Bethlehem and have prompted the Select Board, during their meeting on Monday, to mull an official municipal property sign policy.
During the board’s June 25 meeting, board member Nancy Strand proposed, in a motion she later withdrew, the placement of one of the signs at town hall.
Other board members and residents, though, while supportive of the sign, said the rainbow colors on it could be interpreted as the Pride flag that represents the LGBTQ community and could therefore be considered a political statement, and if the board approves one message, it could open the door to more residents wanting to place their message on municipal property and put the town in a position of being the arbiter of messages.
“I never thought this would be a big deal,” Strand said during the board’s meeting on Monday that sparked an hour of debate and drew core members of the “Our Friends Our Neighbors” group that created the sign. “I honestly thought this would be a three-minute thing like the Small Acts sign that’s in the doorway of town hall, but I admit I was very naive in that thinking.”
Select Board member April Hibberd said, “I was disappointed that it became so political. I don’t know how you dispute ‘everyone’ and all of its classes of people that it’s against the law to discriminate. It just confuses me that it has become a political issue and I feel like as leaders of the town we need to stand up and fight for them.”
In a statement she read at Monday’s meeting, Strand said she was one of the more than 200 area residents who signed the “Our Friends Our Neighbors” (OFON) full-page ad in local newspapers and had not been approached by anyone regarding her initial proposal to put a sign at town hall.
Strand said “inclusion is the cornerstone of a vibrant and healthy community” said she agrees with the statement from OFON that there is currently “a nationwide effort to target, harass, marginalize, and even criminalize our friends and neighbors in the LGBTQ community,” who are diverse politically and include both conservatives and liberals and are diverse in terms of religion, careers, and more.
“Their message of being accepted is not a political statement,” she said. “It is a social one. It is about being treated the same as everyone else. Because of this, I feel that a message of inclusivity is more important now than ever.”
Surprised by the push-back against the sign, she said she approached the OFON group to see if they’d agree to removing the spectrum of colors, but the group was not in favor on the grounds that disagreeing with the colors is disagreeing with the message.
“We reached out to our town attorney with the legality of sign placement on municipal property,” said Strand. “His response indicated that we should have a policy that defines government speech before putting any sign on town property. He explained that the policy should be sterile and not message-driven … Without a town policy for municipal property in place, and because I don’t think anyone here wants a town hall lawn full of signs, I will not be motioning to put this sign at town hall. I am heartened to see the sign at many businesses and homes and am glad that the sign has generated a lot of discussion. One result is that the Select Board will probably address a town policy regarding signage on municipal property.”
Veronica Morris, chair of the board, said the town zoning ordinance states that no building shall be used for display of signs other than those used for an activity, such as a home-based business, on the particular premises.
“I would argue that this creates a town-wide policy for what signs are supposed to be,” she said. “I would argue that the Small Acts sign, as much as it was well-intended, goes against this policy. I don’t want town hall getting cluttered with stuff … Why would we give ourselves permission to do things that the Select Board has historically prohibited other people from doing?”
While the town itself does not need to strictly comply, Morris said it would be a good idea that the town does and having such a policy that would restrict town hall signage to the kind of municipal business that is conducted there and to where departments are located in the building would also reduce visual clutter.
OFON member and Bethlehem resident Betsey Phillips said the OFON group originated in 2009 when same-sex marriage was signed into law in New Hampshire and opposition groups were trying to get Select Boards across the state to go on record against it.
“Those of us who are allies of the LGBTQ community recognized that members of this community are our friends and our neighbors and this kind of discrimination is wrong,” she said.
Similar newspaper ads were taken out then, and in 2015, the Supreme Court of the United States declared same-sex marriage legal nationwide, said Phillips.
But fast-forward to today and there is anti-gay and anti-trans sentiment in the state and the nation, she said.
“The recent cancellation of the drag story hour at the Lancaster library is a good example,” said Phillips. “It’s hateful, hurtful, and it’s negatively affecting people’s lives. The 80-year-old director of the Lancaster library, Barbara Robarts, was harassed with threatening phone calls. We resurrected our group, Our Friends Our Neighbors, in response to what’s been going on.”
She said she picked up the fourth batch of “Everyone Belongs” signs on Monday and gets requests every day from people wanting them.
While heartened by the Bethlehem Select Board’s discussion on the issue, Phillips said she was distressed that “the minority view won the day.”
“The slippery slope argument misses the point and is a cop-out,” she said. “Whether it’s a political issue or not in my mind is debatable. There isn’t much that hasn’t been made political today. But we’re talking about human beings here. It’s very sad the concern about the reaction of a few people in this town has kept us from offering a welcome to the LGBTQ community … What’s the message that Bethlehem is sending now? Not everyone is welcome here? … Let’s not kid ourselves into thinking that this is a discussion just about signs. It’s not.”
“I would like to say that for me this is absolutely a discussion just about signs and any implication to the other I find personally offensive,” said Morris. “I do not take certain things lightly and would be the absolute first to pursue aggressive action against discriminatory conduct by any one of our employees. But at the end of the day, the town is a business and all of our customers are every single resident and taxpayer in this town. And if we require them to follow regulations, including coming to the Select Board for a permit for their signs, then for the Select Board to say we don’t have to do that is, to me, preposterous. Why should we hold ourselves to a different standard than everybody else?”
Strand said the June 25 board discussion was about the “Everyone Belongs” message and now it’s about signs.
While an “Everyone Belongs” sign has been placed at the public library, which is town property, Morris said state law prohibits Select Boards from interfering with libraries, which are governed by boards of trustees.
Former Selectman Chris Jensen said there’s a legitimate concern about the town winding up with “crazy stuff” on the town hall lawn and he suspects there are people who would sue the town “to put crazy stuff on the lawn.”
He suggested modifying Bethlehem’s official logo of “Just Be” to “Just Be Welcome.”
Not all were keen on the idea.
“The reason so many of us feel strongly about this sign is it’s for everybody,” said resident Allegra Wright. “It’s all the colors. It’s not just the rainbow … To put ‘just be welcome,’ just like that, is a cop-out. I think if you put ‘just be welcome’ with all these different colors then you’re talking about something … We’re not talking about just be welcome to attend a Select Board meeting, we’re talking about just be welcome here in Bethlehem, a town that has welcomed people who have been shunned by other places for years.”
Board members agreed to table their decision until they research how other towns approached their municipal property sign policies and then to revisit the issue after they have a draft policy to review.
“We didn’t do what I intended to do initially, but I think a lot of good things came out of this and I think we have a lot of work to do to come up with a decent legal sign policy that won’t get us in trouble 10 years from now or 20 years from now,” said Strand.
“Or six months from now,” said Hibberd.
