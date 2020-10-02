Everyone Eats Food Program Comes to St. Johnsbury

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On a rainy Friday, folks responsible for the St. Johnsbury startup of the Everyone Eats program gather at ABC LOL DAYCARE on Memorial Drive. From left, Julia Davis, program manager at Green Mtn. United Way; Michelle Parson, program director at ABC LOL; Jon Smires, ABC LOL owner; Heather Smires; Barbara Edelman, NEKCA food access coordinator, seen handing to Kathy Rice of St. Johnsbury, victuals from Pica Pica Restaurant in St. Johnsbury; Michelle Clark, resource coordinator for Green Mtn. United Way; and Darryll Rudy. The cooler on the table was filled with meals for distribution. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont Everyone Eats, a program designed to bring relief to Vermonters impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, is launching new sites in St. Johnsbury in October.
Free, nutritious meals from Pica-Pica Filipino Cuisine (St. Johnsbury) and The Pizza Man (Lyndonville) will be offered once a week to employees at Weidmann Electrical Technology and to staff and families at ABC + LOL Childcare and Little Dippers Doodle Childcare. Additional restaurants and distribution sites across the Northeast Kingdom will be added as the program ramps up. Rural Community Transportation (RCT) is assisting with transporting the meals from restaurants to the distribution sites. Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) is coordinating the effort, serving as a Vermont Everyone Eats “hub” for the region. The Green Mountain United Way’s Working Bridges program is partnering with NEKCA in bringing Everyone Eats to Weidmann and ABC+LOL.
