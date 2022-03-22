Everyone Eats Program Extended To July 1

Left to right, Parker Pie employees, bartender Taylor Altman; co-owner and kitchen manager Sterling Trail; bartender Maggie Jean McPartlen; and line cook Riley Booth have participated in the Everyone Eats program. "The meals from Parker Pie have been so generous, creative, and thoughtful," said Sheila Vogel, a volunteer. (Courtesy photo)
Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE), the COVID-19 recovery program that provides Vermonters impacted by the pandemic with restaurant-made meals, will continue through July 1.
The program had previously been slated to end on March 31, but will now continue due to the extension of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 100 percent cost share for existing COVID-19 relief programs.
Since the start of the pandemic, over 50,000 meals have been distributed in the southern Northeast Kingdom through Everyone Eats. Neighbor-to-neighbor networks, volunteer drivers, restaurants, faith centers, and organizations have teamed up to offer over 700 meals a week in Barton, Orleans, Glover, Greensboro, Albany, Craftsbury, Hardwick, and surrounding towns.
Since August 2020, VEE has provided over 2.25 million meals statewide, entirely paid for with nearly $30 million of Federal CARES Act and FEMA funding. “More than 260 Vermont restaurants have participated,” stated food sovereignty coordinator Meghan Wayland. “Over 37 percent of meal ingredients have come from nearly 300 farms and food producers thanks to a local purchasing requirement that spreads the economic benefit through communities. Local purchasing has far exceeded requirements and is considered among the major successes of this program.”
While the health impact of the latest surge has recently receded, “the long tail of the economic crisis continues to challenge restaurants, farmers, food producers, and individuals,” Wayland said. “Everyone Eats feeds people and strengthens the state economy at the same time. Regional hubs purchase and distribute meals from local restaurants, and a statewide mobile app provides meal access to eaters directly from restaurants.”
