Eviction Moratorium Hastens Landlord’s Exit

Hillary Potter is done with being a landlord.
Eviction moratoriums are a reason why.
Potter manages five units in Newport, and one of her tenants has refused to pay rent since December.
“He says he will never pay rent because he doesn’t have to, because of the moratorium,” she said.
Without that income, Potter has dipped into her personal bank account to pay mortgage, heating oil and utility bills. Faced with a financial crunch she intends to sell her home and move into one of the rental units. The rest will remain empty once the remaining tenants leave.
“I am done,” she said. “I just can’t handle the stress anymore.”
Potter’s transition from building owner to occupant could be slowed after the Biden administration issued a new policy protecting renters from eviction.
The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday announced a 60-day eviction moratorium extension for five Vermont counties experiencing high levels of coronavirus transmission, including Orleans County.
The CDC moratorium prevents evictions for non-payment of rent. To qualify, tenants must request protection and actively apply for rental assistance from the state.
Potters said her ‘problem tenant’ recently applied for state rental assistance, which could grant him protection under the CDC moratorium, assuming it survives a legal challenge in federal court.
“He did apply for [the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program]. I don’t know if it will come through, but I suspect it will,” she said, suggesting the tenant applied to VERAP in order to access protection under the extended CDC moratorium. “It’s just because he wants to show the court [that he applied]. When I told him to apply [earlier this year] he said ‘I’m not helping you out.’”
Making matters more difficult, Potter said, was Vermont’s attitude towards landlords.
During 10 years as a landlord in New York, she said she evicted one person for non-payment and destruction of property, and the process was handled quickly and fairly.
In five years as a landlord in Vermont, she has moved to evict two tenants, and both times it has been a challenge.
“In Vermont, the landlord really is a second-class citizen,” she said, noting that the Vermont State Housing Authority appears geared towards tenants. “The state assumes the landlord is the bad guy. But I’m not a bad guy. I try very hard to help my tenants.”
A 52-year-old single mother of three, Potter said she reduced rents in all five of her units during COVID and has worked with tenants when they have struggled to pay rent. In some cases, she was too accommodating.
“I’ve been taken advantage of multiple times,” she said.
In Orleans County, 308 renters owe $1.08 million in back rent according to data from Surgo Ventures, a nonprofit focused on solving health and social problems.
The helps to explain Potter’s predicament. In New York, she collected $500 in monthly supplemental income through being a landlord but in Vermont, during the pandemic, she has struggled to break even. A middle school teacher, she said she learned her lesson.
“People told me ‘Don’t invest here, don’t buy properties here.’ I heard that from multiple people,” she said. “And I should have listened.”
