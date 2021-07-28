Eviction Moratorium Nears End

Starting next week, landlords will be able to begin evictions for non-payment of rent.
It’s about time, said Elia Spates, occupancy manager for Memphremagog Rentals LLC of Newport.
For the last year, Spates said, a small number of tenants have abused the system. They had the means to pay rent but chose not to.
“We had a handful who actively chose to make this a freebie,” she said, noting that two tenants, in particular, had no change in income during COVID-19 but “they told me they were not going to pay rent [because] they didn’t have to.”
The Vermont eviction moratorium ended on July 16 and the CDC eviction moratorium expires on Aug. 1.
Once the moratoriums end, the court system will resume eviction proceedings. It will offer relief to landlords, but not immediately.
Spates expects that evictions will take considerable time. Approximately 600 evictions were filed in Vermont before COVID and remain pending, which will add to a significant backlog.
Meanwhile the losses mount. Spates anticipates that 2% of her tenants have been bad actors during COVID and could ultimately cost Memphremagog Rentals up to $20,000 each in lost rent, legal fees and cleanup costs.
“It gets pretty pricey,” she said, adding, “We do everything above board and by the book. I’m never going to pay a tenant to leave. And I’m never going to lock a tenant out when the law doesn’t allow it. So it’s grin and bear it, that’s your only choice.”
Spates clarified that Memphremagog Rentals was not aggressively and indiscriminately moving to evict people who were down on their luck.
On the contrary, she said, Memphremagog Rentals goes to great lengths to connect tenants with financial assistance programs. Those efforts were stepped up during COVID, she said.
“We do more social work for our tenants than the average landlord. We walk them through every program going,” she said, adding, “We are willing to make arrangements, create payment plans, and knock down every door to help poor people that are struggling.”
Spates said the majority of those living in her company’s apartments in Orleans and Caledonia County had successfully obtained enhanced unemployment, and other forms of assistance during COVID, which allowed them to pay rent over the past 16 months.
She said those federal relief programs were critical to stabilizing the housing market and avoiding an economic collapse.
“It really did help us out,” she said, adding that the combination of stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment and rental assistance “kept us afloat. If there was nothing it would have been devastating.”
To prevent further economic harm after the moratorium ends, Spates and others will continue to link renters with government-funded assistance programs. Vermont is still offering $110 million in renter and landlord help through Vermont State Housing Authority
Rural Edge, which manages 600 rental units in the Northeast Kingdom, recently hired a full-time housing counselor.
As a result, Rural Edge will have four certified housing counselors, two full- and two part-time, to guide renters and landlords through the application process.
Last year Rural Edge assisted 107 renters (mostly its own) from July through December. They expect to handle approximately 150 during the same period this year.
They anticipate a higher percentage of non-Rural Edge residents this time around. One reason why: The newly launched rental assistance program is more complicated than the one it replaced.
Patrick Shattuck, Executive Director of Rural Edge, said the new program (run by a third-party vendor) requires internet access, a personal email account, and the ability to upload documents. He said some households in the Northeast Kingdom were without reliable internet connections while some elderly residents lacked the technical know-how to complete and submit an application.
“So we are ramping up to offer assistance to our tenants and the general public, to get them through the process,” he said.
