Ex School Employee Charged With Disturbing The Peace By Phone

Albany School. (Contributed File photo)

A former employee of an elementary school in Albany has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor disturbing the peace by phone.

Emily Warren, 31, of Derby, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments