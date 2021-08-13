Ex-Sen. Woodburn Appeals Domestic Violence Conviction

A day before he was scheduled to begin serving 60 days in county jail, ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn filed a notice of appeal seeking to overturn his domestic violence conviction.
Woodburn and his attorney, Donna Brown, argue that Coos Superior Court erred by excluding from the jury trial certain evidence that would have spoken to the victim’s credibility and Woodburn’s case for self-defense.
The appeal stays the imposition of Woodburn’s Coos County House of Corrections sentence and releases him on bail pending his appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, which generally takes up to a year before issuing a ruling after hearing oral arguments by the prosecutor and defense counsel, who get 15 minutes each to make their case.
If Woodburn’s conviction is reversed, the case would be remanded back to the superior court, where a new trial or new plea offer are options.
After a four-day jury trial at Coos Superior Court in May, Woodburn, 56, a Democrat from Whitefield, was found guilty of a total of four counts, two Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and simple assault and two Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.
For the trial, Brown sought to include evidence that she argued would have shown that the victim, Emily Jacobs, 38, of Jefferson, Woodburn’s former fiancee, physically blocked Woodburn.
At trial, Judge Peter Bornstein agreed with the prosecutor, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, that the evidence Brown sought to include would have misled a jury and created unfair prejudice and no incident of blocking occurred during the time of Woodburn’s charged conduct.
On the appeal form, Brown wrote, “The trial court either sealed or redacted several pleadings over the objection of the defendant. The defendant maintains his objection to the continued sealing or redacting of any documents in his case.”
Among the questions Woodburn and Brown seek to raise in the appeal are if the trial court erred or violated Woodburn’s constitutional rights when it failed to give the jury a self-defense instruction; did not allow “evidence of prior aggression on the part of the alleged victim and/or other similar evidence relevant to the defendant’s justification of the use of force against the alleged victim;” if the court erred in sealing evidence; if it erred when it denied Woodburn’s cause challenges to jurors who had been victims of domestic violence or been involved in court proceedings involving domestic violations allegations; and if the court erred when it “interfered with [Woodburn’s] right to confront and cross-examine [Jacobs] and prior acts of aggression and criminal restraint …”
During the trial, Ward told jurors that Jacobs has not been criminally charged with anything and that entries in Woodburn’s journal, which was left behind at Jacobs’ house and used as evidence, acknowledge an anger problem and admit to a number of the crimes with which he was charged.
Woodburn’s appeal comes after previous statements he made about the jury finding the truth and convicting him for incidents he acknowledged during trial.
In a statement issued a few hours after his conviction on May 13, Woodburn said, “It’s gratifying to be believed by the jury — convicted for what I admitted to and not guilty for five other charges …”
In a statement Woodburn read in court at his July sentencing, he said, “The truth is I did some, but not all, of the things I was accused of … I think the jury untangled the truth.”
The jury found Woodburn, who was arrested in August 2018 on a total of nine misdemeanor charges, guilty of biting the left hand of Jacobs while in a parked vehicle on Dec. 15, 2017, and causing injury, and recklessly kicking in the locked door to her home on Dec. 24, 2017, after Jacobs had told him to leave following an argument.
Woodburn was also found guilty of kicking and damaging the door to her clothes dryer on Aug. 10, 2017.
He was sentenced on July 13 to 30 days in jail for domestic violence simple assault and 30 days for the two counts of criminal mischief, a sentence that was essentially the recommendation of prosecutors.
Under New Hampshire statute, each count carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in the House of Corrections.
The jury found Woodburn not guilty of three other counts of simple assault, one count of criminal trespass, and one count of domestic violence simple assault that alleged he bit Jacobs’ forearm in June 2018.
In imposing the sentence on the four convictions in July, Bornstein said the defense’s recommendation of a fully suspended jail sentence would not have taken into account the seriousness of Woodburn’s crimes.
At the time of his arrest, Woodburn was the top New Hampshire Senate Democrat, serving as the Senate minority leader.
During the trial, Jacobs testified that Woodburn had been eyeing a run for New Hampshire governor.
Easily clinching three election wins before his criminal charges, he had sought a fourth Senate term to serve Senate District 1, which encompasses all of Coos County and northern Grafton County, but was defeated in November 2018 by Franconia Republican David Starr.
