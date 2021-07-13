LANCASTER — Former Sstate Sen. Jeff Woodburn, found guilty by a jury of domestic violence in May, was sentenced on Tuesday to the state’s recommendation of 60 days to serve in jail after the judge concluded that the fully suspended sentence Woodburn’s attorney asked for did not take into account the seriousness of his crimes.
Outside the courtroom, however, Woodburn and his lawyer, Donna Brown, said they plan to appeal the conviction.
While state prosecutors argued for the time to serve to begin after sentencing on Tuesday, the judge set a date of Aug. 13 for the sentence to begin - the deadline to file an appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court - in the event Woodburn does file an appeal.
If filed, his time to serve would be delayed until after the Supreme Court hears the case and renders a decision, a process that generally takes about a year.
On May 13, Woodburn, who was arrested in August 2018 on a total of nine misdemeanor charges, was found guilty by a Coos Superior Court jury on four of them - one count each of domestic violence and domestic violence simple assault for biting the left hand of Jacobs on Dec. 15, 2017, after a Christmas party, and two counts of criminal mischief, one for kicking down the locked door to her home on Christmas Eve 2017 after she told him to leave following an argument and another for kicking the door to her clothes dryer in August of that year.
Each Class A misdemeanor conviction carries a maximum jail sentence of 12 months.
The prosecutor, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, said aggravating factors include Woodburn’s lack of remorse; his false testimony when he testified that he accidentally kicked down the locked front door to the home of Emily Jacobs, 38, his former fiancee from Jefferson, yet wrote in his journal (left behind at Jacobs’ house and used as evidence) that it was out of anger; and his contempt of court for leaking an image of Jacobs that had been placed under a protective order and distributed by Woodburn to others who put it on their social media pages.
Ward said Woodburn chose to testify at trial and also to make public statements following his conviction.
“He just doesn’t get it,” said Ward. “He made attempts to spin, to cast himself as something other than what he is, a convicted domestic violence abuser … He must be sentenced as such.”
During the relationship with Jacobs, Ward said Woodburn blamed Jacobs for the incidents and for creating a dynamic in the relationship that triggered him to anger
Domestic violence is a serious issue in New Hampshire, said Ward, and only a stand committed sentence is appropriate in the Woodburn case, and the state’s recommended sentence is nowhere near close to the maximum sentence allowed under the law.
“There must be a punishment that deters him and others from committing these crimes,” said Ward.
Brown argued that the three crimes during a five-month period that Woodburn 56, was convicted of were an example of “situational couple violence” and were incidents that Woodburn admitted to during trial, and Woodburn’s psychiatrist said there was low to no likelihood he would commit them again.
Woodburn’s two ex-wives and current girlfriend also submitted letters of support that stated Woodburn did not exhibit any violent behavior toward them.
Both Ward and Brown said minimizing factors include Woodburn’s lack of a criminal record until his arrest in 2018 and his “meritorious public service.”
After the trial in May, Woodburn was found guilty on the four counts but acquitted of one count of criminal trespass and three counts of simple assault, as well as one count of domestic violence simple assault that alleged he bit Jacobs’ forearm.
After his arrest, Woodburn won the September 2018 Democratic primary but was defeated two months later in the general election.
Testimony
In a statement Woodburn read in court on Tuesday, he said, “The truth is I did some, but not all of the things I was accused of. That’s why I refused a plea bargain and refused to resign from the Senate.”
Cutting a deal would resolve the legal problems, but would not present the entire truth, he said.
“I think the jury untangled the truth,” said Woodburn. “There are two sides to every story.”
He said he feels “shame and remorse” for some of the things that happened in the relationship and takes ownership of those things, but not those incidents he said he was accused of but didn’t commit.
“No matter what happens in this courtroom, I leave with my head held high,” said Woodburn.
Jacobs, who did not appear in court, submitted a letter that was read by Lynda Ruel, director of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office of the Victim Witness Advocate.
In her statement, Jacobs said she did not attend the sentencing because “my privacy has been violated throughout this entire process.”
“Words cannot explain the suffering I endured as a victim of domestic violence,” wrote Jacobs. “Testifying at trial was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”
She recounted Woodburn biting her on the hand and kicking down the door to her home.
“It is hard to explain the terror from losing one’s sense of security in their own home,” Jacobs wrote. “This exceptionally large, tall, raging, strong man kicked in the door to my home on one of the coldest nights of the year … Mr. Woodburn bit my hand. This bite caused some of the most intense pain I have ever endured. A scar that I see every day is a haunting reminder of the pain I suffered and the three-plus years Mr. Woodburn stole from my life.”
Jacobs said when she reflects on why she didn’t leave Woodburn, she hears his words.
“He promised to change and said I was the only one who could help him,” she said. “Mr. Woodburn also told me if I ever said anything to anyone he would come after me ‘hard.’ There was not a safe option. I feared Mr. Woodburn. I knew he would retaliate if I left or stayed, and he did … Mr. Woodburn never thought he had to play by the rules … Mr. Woodburn made public statements stating he felt vindicated by the split verdict, making it sound like a 5-4 win. I guess in his mind being convicted of kicking in my door, kicking off my dryer door, domestic violence and biting me constitutes innocence? Mr. Woodburn has only shown disrespect for the jury’s verdict and a lack of remorse for his violent acts against me.”
Rationale For Sentence
After 90 minutes of Ward and Brown making the arguments for their proposed sentence, Judge Peter Bornstein took a 15-minute recess before rendering the sentence.
He said he is not considering the state’s aggravating factors or the defense’s arguments on the social science of situational domestic violence, but is considering the mitigating factors of Woodburn’s public service and lack of criminal record as well as the three goals of sentencing - punishment, rehabilitation, and deterrence.
Bornstein said what weighs on his mind is the jury found Woodburn guilty of three crimes and that settles it.
“I agree with the state,” said the judge. “These are serious crimes. Kicking down the door to an intimate partner’s home and biting her on the arm are serious matters that should not be glossed over … Situational or not, angry or not, one should not bite an intimate partner or kick down her door … If there is no stand committed time, it sends a bad message … In my view, the state has mainly got it right.”
On the count of domestic violence, Bornstein sentenced Woodburn to a 12-month House of Correction sentence, all suspended except for 30 days to serve in jail, with the suspended portion on the condition of two years of good behavior.
For the count of criminal mischief for kicking in Jacobs’ front door, he gave the same sentence, making for a total of 60 days to serve.
The sentence for damaging Jacobs’ clothes dryer door was 12 months fully suspended.
Although state prosecutors wanted Woodburn to undergo a batterer’s evaluation, Bornstein did not make that a requirement and said Woodburn is currently in counseling, which Brown said Woodburn has been in for three years.
Outside the courtroom, Brown said the intent right now is to appeal the conviction, in part because certain evidence, such as that which would speak to Jacobs’ credibility and Woodburn’s case for self-defense, had been put under seal and was not allowed to be presented at trial.
“Notwithstanding my mistakes, this is about principle,” said Woodburn.
