Ex-State Sen. Jeff Woodburn To Argue Own Case Before Supreme Court

In an effort to overturn his domestic violence conviction, ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, a Democrat from Whitefield, is preparing to argue his case before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Before Monday’s deadline, Woodburn, acting “pro se,” or as his own attorney, filed a 56-page legal brief, citing case law and New Hampshire statute and the state’s rules of evidence.
In May, he was convicted by a Coos Superior Court jury on one count of domestic violence, one count of simple assault, and two counts of criminal mischief, all Class A misdemeanors, that prosecutors argued were against his former fiancee, Emily Jacobs, formerly of Jefferson.
In July, Woodburn was sentenced to a total of 60 days to serve in the Coos County House of Corrections, a sentence that was stayed pending the outcome of his appeal.
During the trial and sentencing, he had been represented by attorney Donna Brown, who had argued Woodburn acted in self-defense.
His appeal rests on three questions — did the trial court err when it refused to give self-defense instructions to the jury, did the court err “when it interfered with the rights of the defendant to testify, present evidence and cross-examine witnesses on prior acts of aggression by the complainant,” and did the trial court err by prohibiting Woodburn from eliciting evidence by denying that the state opened the door to the admission of evidence of prior aggressive acts by Jacobs against Woodburn.
“The state successfully excluded exculpatory evidence that would have proved the defendant’s theory of defense and then exploited the situation to create a misleading impression and unfair advantage and was prejudicial to the defendant,” Woodburn argued in his brief.
During the trial, the prosecutor, New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, argued that Jacobs was never charged with a crime and did not assault Woodburn or try to block him or confine him during the times of the criminally charged conduct against Woodburn.
Woodburn is asking the court to vacate his convictions.
He and Ward will have 15 minutes each to present their oral arguments to the Supreme Court justices.
Following Woodburn’s filing on Monday, state prosecutors have 60 days to respond.
The case will likely be heard by the high court sometime this year.
When he was arrested in August 2018, Woodburn, a three-term senator who was defeated in his bid for a fourth term three months later in the 2018 general election, was charged with a total of nine Class A misdemeanor counts.
While finding him guilty on four counts, the jury found Woodburn not guilty on one other count of domestic violence, three counts of simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.