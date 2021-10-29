It’s about time … to think about modernizing the Grafton County Farm — the last remaining county farm in the state.
The farm was first authorized in the late 1870s and, while some things have changed, the facility itself has essentially remained the same since that time.
Until recently, this was manageable since there was plenty of labor available; minimum-security inmates from the nearby Grafton County Department of Corrections support the time-intensive dairy milking practices in place at the farm as part of their re-entry process along with haying, planting vegetables and farm chores.
However, recent bail reform efforts — as well as court slowdowns due to the pandemic — have drawn farm staff and administrators to look to the future … and to the hope for even greater connections between the farm and its community.
On Monday, Oct. 25, the Grafton County Executive Committee approved $20,000 in county ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to be used to conduct a farm modernization feasibility study. According to Grafton County Administrator Andrew Dorsett, the committee voted across party lines to unanimously support all twelve initial projects proposed and recommended by the Grafton County Commission.
“Farm Manager Grant Nelson and I met this morning to begin early planning for the project and will continue coordinating with UNH Cooperative Extension in preparation,” Dorsett said on Thursday afternoon. “The idea is to get an expert in to come and take a look at our current system and try to see what the best options are that would also meet our priorities. We’re exploring ways that a modernized farm facility and methods could reduce labor demands, allow for greater delivery from field to table at the county facility and improve the communities food resiliency.”
Dorsett and others were given a glimpse at one possible option in terms of the county farm’s dairy during a tour of a farm in Southern Grafton County in early October. Tullando Farm in Orford, N.H., are well-known for being early adopters of new technology and milk around 440 cows a day with eight Lely robots.
“After going there and looking at what they do, it really becomes less science fiction-feeling and more practical,” said Dorsett.
“Plus, the cows’ lifestyle there is pretty amazing,” he added. “They have a lot of freedom … including an automated back-scratcher that they line up for. I was really impressed.”
Dorsett did note that, instead of spending their time actually milking the cows, Tullando farmers get text messages from the robots if something goes wrong or if the system gets knocked offline.
It remains to be seen if robots will be in the Grafton County Farm’s future, where 80-something cows are currently milked per day … but it is a possibility.
“We don’t just want to make the change to be up with, say, the 1990s,” he said. “We want what’s out there that’s going to future-proof the facility for a while and explore taking on the best technology.”
The farm includes a total of 757 acres of forest, cornfields, hayfields, vegetable gardens, a dairy, a small piggery and a farm stand. This season, one five-acre field was converted to cover crops to be used for animal feed instead of the more labor-intensive vegetable crops.
This year, the farm has donated over 6000 pounds of potatoes and squash to various schools, community centers, churches, senior centers and food pantries around the county.
“We try to do a lot of farm-to-school or farm-to-senior-center or food pantry, but at the same time, if we have excess product, we try and find a use for it,” he said. “We’re right now starting to explore, with UNH, the potential to have maybe an ag business student maybe take on the project of making us a vendor to different distribution companies like Black River Produce.”
Dorsett is clear, however, that staff do not want the county farm to compete with any local markets.
The County Administrator is hoping to have a Request for Proposals for the farm modernization study out by January, have the study done by early spring and to then put together a budget for the next phase of the project. He also hopes to find as many non-county tax dollars as possible for use by the farm.
Dorsett said that he is also working with UNH to hold some listening sessions on the county farm around the region, likely in the Littleton, Plymouth and Hanover areas.
“We want to get residents’ insight into what they’re interested in seeing the farm do,” he said. “Examples could be: shifting more to education support for agricultural businesses or maybe it’s ag tourism in some way or — who knows — maybe it’s making the farm like Shelburne Farms, that’s more educational for the public.”
“I don’t really know what’ll come out of that, but there’s other areas to pursue,” he said. “Also, part of that process is just to help county residents know that this is their farm, and the farm also includes a forest with trails … it’s basically a county forest up there for residents to enjoy.”
The county has a total of $17.4 million to work with. After the first twelve approved expenditures, which amount to about $3.4 million, $14 million in ARPA funding is still left for the county to work with.
Dorsett said that the RFP for another Grafton County ARPA project — a $250,000 plan to begin the first phases of high-spead broadband construction in the county — is set to be put out imminently.
