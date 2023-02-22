Executive Council Approves $40 Million Broadband Build-Out

The N.H. Executive Council voted on Wednesday to authorize the state to enter into a $40 million contract with Consolidated Enterprises Services Inc. to build out broadband in the unserved and under-served areas of New Hampshire. CES uses fidium fiber in states pictured here. (Contributed image)

On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Executive Council voted to approve a $40 million broadband contract to build out and improve high-speed Internet connectivity in unserved and under-served areas in Coos, Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, and Cheshire counties.

Nearly 25,000 homes and businesses will benefit from the fiber-based build-out.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments