Executive Council Approves $40 Million Broadband Build-Out

On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Executive Council voted to approve a $40 million broadband contract to build out and improve high-speed Internet connectivity in unserved and under-served areas in Coos, Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, and Cheshire counties.
Nearly 25,000 homes and businesses will benefit from the fiber-based build-out.
“This is a great win for rural New Hampshire,” said District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, whose district includes all of Coos County.
The approval authorizes the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs Division of Economic Development to partner with Consolidated Enterprise Services Inc. (CES), of Mattoon, Illinois, the lowest selected bidder for the contract.
In a statement, Kenney highlighted “the hard work and advocacy of the many broadband coalitions” in his district that worked with the state for the Request for Proposal (RFP) process to identify the broadband needs in the rural counties.
The entire $40 million will come from the American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding allocated to New Hampshire and used by the state as capital project funds (CPF).
CPF money was used in 2022 for a similar program that awarded $50 million to the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative to bring high-speed Internet coverage to more than 23,000 households in under-served and unserved areas across New Hampshire.
“The Round 2 Broadband Connect Program creates 24,757 new locations under this contract,” said Kenney.
Coos County will have 8,459 home and business locations, including 20 in Lancaster, 498 in Jefferson, 1,524 in Pittsburg, 498 in Jefferson, 380 in Northumberland, 442 in Stark, 1,060 in Whitefield, 205 in Stratford, 443 in Dalton, and 67 in Clarksville.
Kenney said the remainder would be scattered throughout the rest of the county.
Grafton County will receive 2,501 locations that include 1,032 in Littleton, 624 in Bethlehem, 529 in Franconia, 302 in Sugar Hill, and 11 in Lisbon.
The build-out will allow New Hampshire residents in unserved or under-served areas to use broadband for remote learning or work, access to telehealth services, and other uses.
In the bidding process, CES agreed to contribute $14.9 million to the total cost of the $54.9 million project, which equates to 27 percent of the overall project cost.
The remaining 73 percent will come from the federal ARPA grant.
Kenney said that CES will continue to use its ongoing private capitalization funding for more concentrated areas of the state as well.
The Executive Council’s approval of the CES contract on Wednesday, which comes after Governor and Council previously approved in November 2022 the expenditure of $40 million in ARPA money to improve broadband infrastructure across New Hampshire, runs through December 2026.
“Consolidated officials hope to start work on the broadband build-out this year, but with the bulk of the work being done in 2024,” said Kenney.
