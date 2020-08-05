Executive Council Confirms Stratford Man As NHFG Director

Scott Mason

A week after a public hearing on the governor’s nomination of Stratford resident and dairy farmer Scott Mason as the new executive director of New Hampshire Fish and Game, the Executive Council on Wednesday voted 3-1 to confirm him.

Voting in favor were councilors Mike Cryans, of Executive Council District 1, which covers the North Country, and Russell Prescott and Theodore Gatsas. Voting against was Councilor Debora Pignatelli.

