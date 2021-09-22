LANCASTER — Family planning wasn’t on the agenda.
But when state Sen. Erin Hennessey attended the Select Board meeting on Monday, the issue was raised by resident Lucy Wyman.
Wyman asked the state senator for her opinion on a recent Executive Council vote, which rejected funding for reproductive health clinics that offer abortion services.
“How do you feel about that?” Wyman asked.
“I personally don’t agree with withholding the funding,” Hennessey replied.
Hennessey (R-Littleton) explained that the state budget signed in June required financial audits of family planning facilities, to ensure that no public funds were used for abortion-related services. She felt those audits were “strong enough.”
That prompted an exchange between Wyman (who expressed support for the funding, and family planning services in general) and Select Board Chair Leon Rideout.
Wyman said, “From what I’ve read the auditing has already been sufficient,” to which Rideout replied, “That’s an opinion, and I’ve got a strong opinion on it myself. And New Hampshire actually has one of the most liberal policies as far as … I would not call it health care, because I don’t believe it is. And I don’t think this is the most appropriate forum for that at this current time.”
Wyman shot back, “Well, if it’s not the appropriate forum, maybe you shouldn’t be expressing your opinion Leon.”
Rideout answered, “You asked [Sen. Hennessey] a question, I expressed my opinion, and you expressed your opinion. That’s how we do it here in the United States.”
As a state representative, Rideout introduced proposed legislation that would have allowed prosecution of a person, such as an impaired driver, whose actions cause a woman to lose her pregnancy. It did not apply to abortion.
Following the brief exchange, Rideout said, “Let’s move on.”
Abortion was a hot topic in New Hampshire politics this year. The state passed an abortion ban as part of the state budget that makes post-24-week abortions illegal “except in cases of medical emergency.” The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the Executive Council on Sept. 15. rejected contract extensions for seven reproductive health clinics that offer abortion services: The Equality Health Center in Concord, Joan G. Lovering Health Center in Greenland, and five Planned Parenthood locations.
The 4-1 vote was along party lines. Republicans opposed the contracts out of concern that public money would be used to provide abortions.
The Executive Council did, however, award contracts to four clinics that don’t offer abortion services.
The seven contracts that were rejected would have supported wide-ranging reproductive health services (including birth control, STI, and cancer screenings) for thousands of low-income Granite Staters at facilities across the state.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statement saying the Executive Council vote was “incredibly disappointing and not something I agree with.”
